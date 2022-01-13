Sony stops selling PS Now cards, reignites Spartacus rumors

Sony is advising retailers in the UK to stop selling PlayStation Now cards as early as next week. The company’s request is for stores to remove cards from shelves and also from online catalogues.

The information was released this Wednesday (12) by insider Jeff Grubb, on the website Venture Beat. He had access to the communiqué being sent to the British merchants.

“Stores have until the end of January 19th to remove all cards. [dos pontos de vendas físicos] and [entrega eletrônica] from all customer-facing areas and update their digital bays according to the next commercial update this week,” reads an excerpt from the message.

Jeff Grubb said he had reached out to Sony, but the company did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

New service coming?

For Brazilians, the news doesn’t make much difference, since PS Now, which is Sony’s cloud gaming service, is not available in Brazil. However, Grubb recalls that the commercial action could be another indication that a new service from the company is emerging.

A report from Bloomberg of early December 2021 revealed that Sony is working on a new subscription service that unites PlayStation Plus and PS Now, being a sort of “PlayStation Game Pass”.

In addition to current cloud games, the project, which is codenamed “Spartacus”, is expected to offer classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles. The new platform would have three subscription models: the most basic, which would give practically the same benefits as the current PS Plus; the intermediate, with everything from the previous one plus access to PS4 and PS4 games and the advanced one, which would offer the classic games from the consoles of previous generations.

After the matter made the news, journalist Jason Schreier, who released the information about Spartacus, explained on Twitter that PS Now cards have already been collected in the United States in recent weeks.

Interesting that Sony pulling PS Now cards in the UK is making headlines on gaming sites today — it happened a few weeks ago in the US. But yes, this is preparing for the launch of Spartacus (aka: a revamped PlayStation Plus), as Bloomberg reported in early December — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 12, 2022

“But yes, this is in preparation for the launch of Spartacus (aka the revamped PlayStation Plus), as Bloomberg reported in early December.”

