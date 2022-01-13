Sony to Continue PS4 Production Amid Low PS5 Supply | Games

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) may gain a survival in 2022 due to the low supply of the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The information was revealed by the website Bloomberg, who claims to have heard from anonymous sources involved with the matter. According to the vehicle, the PS4 would be discontinued this year, but the manufacturer will have about 1 million units of the console produced to alleviate the pressure caused by the crisis of chips and other materials that affects the availability of the PS5.
The idea is to keep users in the PlayStation ecosystem, even through the previous generation console. Officially, a Sony spokesperson confirmed that the PS4 will continue to be manufactured, but denied that there were any plans to end production.
PlayStation 4 will continue its production in 2022, supposedly due to lack of parts to manufacture the PS5 — Photo: Reproduction/Victor Teixeira
One of the sources heard by the Bloomberg claims that Sony would have announced to its manufacturing partners that it would maintain production of the PS4 console in 2022. This would be directly related to the shortage of parts to manufacture the PS5, such as missing chips due to increased demand for electronics during the pandemic. Covid-19, for example.
The previous generation console uses less advanced components than the newer model and is also easier to assemble. Furthermore, maintaining its manufacturing would grant Sony more room to negotiate the manufacturing of the PS5 with its partners.
The PlayStation 4 (PS4) has sold over 116 million units worldwide, while the PS5 stands at 13.4 million, according to an October 2021 report. Sony has had to lower its sales projections for the new console due to to manufacturing difficulties and problems for global distribution, also impacted by the pandemic. Sony’s top games for 2022 will be cross-platform between PS4 and PS5, including Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok.
with information from GameSpot, IGN, Eurogamer (1 and two)
