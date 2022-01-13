“Sorry for not working out”

The Paraguayan midfielder, who failed to live up to expectations in Gávea, said goodbye to the club and apologized to fans

the steering wheel Piris da Motta is leaving Flamengo and adjusts the last details to be confirmed as a new reinforcement of Cerro Porteño-PAR. Hired in 2018, the midfielder cost BRL 26 million and was never able to establish himself at Mais Querido. In a farewell tone, the 27-year-old Paraguayan gave an interview to journalist Venê Casagrande and regretted the bad passage through Gávea.

“I’m sad it didn’t work out, I have to be honest. It wasn’t like Flamengo and I wanted. This is football, one day it works and the next it doesn’t. Now it’s start raising the level back“, he said. “I haven’t closed anything with Cerro yet, there are many teams that were interested, but it’s not all set“, added the player.

With the Mengão shirt, Piris da Motta accumulated 57 performances, without swinging the nets. With no space, the steering wheel ended up on loan to the Gençlerbirligi, gives Turkey, and returned in May 2021. In the final stretch of last season, he received chances in six Flamengo matches, starting against Atlético-GO, in the last round of the Brasileirão.

The steering wheel took the opportunity to send a message to the red-blacks and apologize for the trajectory below expectations. “Just thank the fans, who are very passionate about the club. Apologize too for not working out, but I tried to give it my all. Just thank you and wish them much success.“, he added.

In the negotiation with Cerro Porteño-PAR, Flamengo will receive 1 million dollars (about BRL 5.6 million in the current conversion). The board still maintained 20% of economic rights de Piris da Motta, with an eye on a possible negotiation in the future. The steering wheel was out of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa’s plans.