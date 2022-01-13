Soybean: Brazilian market pulls premiums on the low dollar and…

Tuesday (11) closed with stability for soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange. After starting the day with strong losses, the market returned to neutrality, started to walk sideways and ended the day with small increases of 1.75 to 2 points on the main maturities. January was at $13.76, May at $13.95 and July resisted at $14.01 per bushel.

The market is regaining space and strength after the lows of the previous session and this morning, seeking to adjust before the arrival of the new monthly supply and demand bulletin from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and in view of the weather conditions still quite adverse in South America.

Forecasts continue to show very high temperatures for Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and southern Brazil, with the influence of a severe heat wave, in addition to scarce or completely absent rains. In the Center-West, Southeast and MATOPIBA, in Brazil, what causes most concern is the excessive rainfall.

Also on the traders’ radar this Tuesday was the new figure from Conab (Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento), which revised the estimate for the 2021/22 crop from 142.8 to 140.5 million tons, frustrating some market expectations given the cut so timid in the face of reports of such aggressive losses by producers in all regions of the country.

For Antônio Galvan, president of Aprosoja Brasil, the break in Brazil is much more serious than that and Conab was quite moderate in its cut, and could have brought something between 135 and 138 million tons.

“Brazil doesn’t even repeat last year’s crop, we can reach close to 130 million tons alone, and I say after having visited many crops in the south of the country and hearing reports from producers all over Brazil. places now and the climate is very different from what we had last year”, he says.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the financial market and demand behavior, which still raises some concerns given still-sluggish exports in the US and poor crush margins in China. Also this Tuesday, the USDA reported a new sale of 100,000 tons of soybeans to Mexico. The volume is all from the 2021/22 crop.

PRICES IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, most of the markets surveyed by Notícias Agrícolas showed low prices, reflecting the combination of stability in prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange and a strong drop in the dollar this Tuesday. The American currency ended the day with a drop of 1.66% and worth R$5.58.

Some squares even recorded losses of up to 1.45%, as was the case of Itiquira or Alto Garças, both in Mato Grosso, to take the bag to still R$ 170.00 in available. In the West of Bahia, the loss was even more aggressive, from 4.91% to R$ 162.13.

In ports, however, prices remained stable. In Paranaguá, R$ 182.00 in available and R$ 181.00 for February, in Rio Grande, R$ 180.00 and R$ 179.00, respectively, in the references. Throughout the day, however, the market tested higher levels.

“The positions in the ports vary from R$ 182.00 to R$ 186.00, up to R$ 188.00 for February in Rio Grande, with a buyer market. more distant positions, in the ports, the indicatives are close to R$ 190.00”, reported Vlamir Brandalizze, market consultant at Brandalizze Consulting.

And he explains that the market also corrected its premiums this Tuesday in the face of the lowers that were more accentuated during the morning in Chicago, as well as the low of the dollar.