SP plans to vaccinate children against Covid from Monday (17) – 01/13/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The City of São Paulo plans to start vaccinating 11-year-old children against Covid-19 next Monday (17), but fears that the number of doses available will be insufficient for the start.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the arrival of the first doses in the capital is expected in the late afternoon or early evening of this Friday (14).

In the early hours of this Thursday (13), Brazil received the first batch of pediatric vaccines against Covid. The cargo with 1.2 million doses of Pfizer immunizers arrived at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 4:38 am, and was transferred to Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo.

The distribution of doses starts this Thursday, according to the population criterion, that is, it will be proportional to the population of children in each state and in the Federal District.

According to the holder of the Health portfolio in São Paulo, the expectation is that the city hall distributes pediatric doses on Saturday (15) to about 700 vaccination points spread across the city for the start of immunization on Monday.

“We are going to do what can be done, because according to the population density criteria in this range, the city would receive 60,000 doses and there are about 167,000 children aged 11 years old”, says Aparecido. Altogether, he says, the city of São Paulo has about 1.35 million children aged 5 to 11 who can be vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Vaccination will be by age in descending order, as with adults. The secretary says that there should be no division between children who have comorbidities and the others.

“We will have more precision of what the vaccination will be like tomorrow [sexta] in the afternoon, when the vaccines arrive”, he says.

Asked about how many doses the city of São Paulo should receive at this beginning of vaccination of children, the state government and the Ministry of Health did not respond until the publication of this report.

In the state of São Paulo, pre-registration for vaccination of children can now be done on the Vacina Já website. It is estimated that 4.3 million children will begin to be vaccinated as soon as the doses are released by the Ministry of Health.

Pre-registration is optional and does not work as an appointment, but speeds up service at immunization sites.

In the state, children will be vaccinated at 5,000 vaccination points, in addition to 268 state public schools.

According to the state government, 84% of those responsible intend to vaccinate children in São Paulo. The data, according to João Doria (PSDB) management, are from a survey by the Seade Foundation (State Data Analysis System) and were presented last Monday (10).

In all, 85.5 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have already been applied in the state of São Paulo. According to the State Health Department, 85.5% of adults have already received at least two doses. In the case of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, 80% are fully immunized.