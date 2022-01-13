SP restricts football fans to 70% and asks for a limit on events

The government of São Paulo announced today a 70% limit on the occupancy of fans in stadiums during football matches in the state. The rule goes into effect on January 23, with the return of the Paulista Championship.

For other events that promote agglomeration, such as musical performances, the management of the governor, João Doria (PSDB) delegated to the São Paulo city halls the decision to restrict the public capacity again. But the state’s recommendation for municipalities is that there is a 30% reduction in the number of people attending public events.

The announcement, made at a press conference in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, comes amid the advance of infections by the ômicron variant, which is shown to be more transmissible than other strains of the virus. In the capital, the variant is already present in 80.95% of the exams analyzed by the Butantan Institute after being made available by the São Paulo City Hall.

At least five states in the North and Northeast of the country have published decrees aimed at restricting or suspending large gatherings. But in São Paulo, no measures of this level were announced, nor restrictions on trade or services, which was already expected.

The Committee’s executive coordinator, João Gabbardo, highlighted the relevance of the suggestions for capacity reduction. “All events must require proof of vaccination, complete. If possible, test PCR. And we recommend that municipalities reduce the occupancy rate in these events, from 30%, in the public capacity – but we leave this open according to the epidemiological situation of the municipality”, he said.

Doria stressed, however, that the public in the stadiums is a decision of his government and must be respected. “In the case of football, it is up to the state government. There, it is not a municipal decision. The São Paulo Football Championship and other sports with the public are guided by the government of the state of São Paulo, therefore, it is a determination and must be obeyed by the sports federations”, he said.

“Regarding football, this applies from January 23, with the return of the Campeonato Paulista, in São Paulo. It’s a Sunday. From that date, the limit is 70%. Copinha, although it has good repercussions, it has a small audience, so there is no need,” he said.

Asked about the reason for not having forced cities to follow the reduction of public to other events, João Gabbardo defended that municipalities have different scenarios of infections and, therefore, the best decision would be to let the city hall itself decide.

“We passed a rule by the minimum that must be done, and the municipalities can expand according to the need. We work on top of the reality of the moment”, he said.

Another announcement by the São Paulo government related to the pandemic was the opening of the pre-registration of children for vaccination against covid-19. Registration must be done on the VacinaJá platform, which organizes data from the immunization campaign in the state.

The expectation, according to the government, is that the childhood vaccination campaign begins between January 14 and 15, with children who have some type of comorbidity.

The return to classes in state schools has also been confirmed for the 2nd of February, according to Doria, “regardless of any circumstances”.

Hospitalizations grow, but severity is lower

When commenting on the increase in hospitalizations in the state, João Gabbardo defined the rise in numbers as “quite significant”, but explained that it occurs over a low number of hospitalizations.

“If we compare the ICU data in relation to our capacity to have ICU beds, it means 13%. We would have an occupancy, today, of 13%. The recommendations have to be proportional to the situation we are experiencing. Next week, we will analyze numbers and other measures can be recommended”.

Gabbardo displayed a chart of ward and ICU admissions (Intensive Care Unit) to illustrate this leap. The basis of comparison used is from December 29, 2021 and yesterday.

Government of SP presented data on the increase in hospitalizations for covid in the state Image: Reproduction

It shows a 99% jump in admissions to infirmary beds in this period — there were 1,717 people hospitalized in December and, in January, that number rose to 3,413.

In ICUs, there is also an increase, but to a lesser extent. In December, there were 1,096 hospitalized patients and, today, there are 1,727 – a growth of 58%.

Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said those numbers had increased again today to 1,824 people admitted to the ICU and 3,679 to the ward.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds in the state of SP: 39.01%;

The occupancy rate of beds in the ward: 39.8%.

“Hospitalizations end up happening mainly in nursing units. We have more patients in wards than in ICUs. At the height of the first wave, we had approximately 6,500 patients hospitalized in ICUs. In the second, there were 13,100. patients with a much less serious clinical condition, staying much less time”, said the secretary.

Presentation by the government of SP on the number of new hospitalizations for covid-19; highlighted in blue represents the first week of 2021 Image: Reproduction/Government of the State of SP

Gabbard criticized the lack of data to measure the pandemic scenario in Brazil, which suffers from a blackout in numbers, and presented at the press conference indices for New York City, where hospitalizations have also increased significantly.

“They [na cidade de Nova York] face a greater number of hospitalized patients than the entire course of the pandemic. When people say that this variant is harmless because the data are all light, we have to take into account that this is a result of vaccination. The number of people who become infected is very high, and the number of hospitalizations, even if they are not hospitalizations with such seriousness, is very high,” he said.

Figures collected by the Scientific Committee of the North American city also point out that, among the identified diagnoses of covid-19, a large part occurs in unvaccinated people.

Faced with the new infections by covid, the government of São Paulo also announced the purchase of 2 million rapid antigen tests. “Fast, of antigens, with an efficiency of 98% and a very brief result, in 15 minutes. It was an investment of R$ 12 million, but we are also waiting for more tests provided by the Ministry of Health. This month alone, we received 900 thousand [da pasta]”, said Jean Gorinchteyn.

Cities have recorded a shortage of tests in pharmacies since new infections by covid-19 began to grow.