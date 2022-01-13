SP starts pre-registration today for childhood vaccination against covid-19

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced today the opening of the pre-registration of children for vaccination against covid-19. Registration must be done on the VacinaJá platform, which organizes data from the immunization campaign in the state.

“Parents can now include their children from 5 to 11 years old in the system. The pre-registration speeds up the vaccination service. Just access the government website and include the requested data”, explained Doria during a press conference held earlier this afternoon in São Paulo.

The governor said that the state of São Paulo is prepared to start vaccination “in the most effective and fastest way per day”. The precision is that the first batch of immunizations for children from Pfizer, the only one approved by Anvisa for this age group, will be delivered to the federal government tomorrow morning.

The coordinator of Disease Control of the Health Department of SP, Regiane de Paula, estimated that the immunization campaign for the age group should start between the 14th and 15th of January in the state.

“The vaccine cards have already been distributed. We are now ready to receive the vaccine from the Ministry of Health”, he said, noting, however, that the amount to be transferred “is small” – SP should receive 248 thousand doses of the batch that arrives tomorrow, according to her.

The Ministry of Health estimates it will receive 4.3 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine in January, 7.2 million in February and 8.4 million in March. Currently, there are about 20 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Brazil.

Last week, Doria had already stated that the state’s capacity is to vaccinate all children from 5 to 11 years old, with at least one dose, within three weeks. “The faster we vaccinate children, the more protected they will be,” said Doria.

Earlier this week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the anticipation of 600,000 doses of the infant immunizer produced by Pfizer, which should arrive in Brazil tomorrow.

Despite being released by Anvisa on December 16, the entry of the immunizing agent in the campaign coordinated by the federal government, however, was only confirmed on January 5 — at Against science, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is against childhood vaccination.