SpaceX wants to catch spacecraft in the air with “giant chopsticks”, understand

Space exploration company SpaceX carried out another test on its launch tower that gave a taste of how giant mechanical arms will guide and collect the Starship spacecraft on upcoming missions.

You Mechazilla’s chopsticks (“hashis” from mechazilla, in free translation), as the “arms” of the tower are being called, are an allusion to the oriental wooden cutlery used in Japanese cuisine, and entered tests last Sunday afternoon (9). Its presence was already noticed when SpaceX lifted, opened and swung the buildings, the size of buildings, for the first time.

In Sunday’s demonstration, however, instead of basic actuation and coordination tests, the procedure continued to raise the mechanical arms until they reached the height needed to stack a Starship spacecraft on top of a super-heavy thruster, which equates to more than 120 meters. According to the website “Teslarati”, this was the first time that the structures were tested at that time, indicating a simulation closer to the main purpose of the arms.

These metal chopsticks, attached to SpaceX’s launch pad, are gigantic structures designed to guide the spacecraft and its propellant, as well as dozens of rocket engines and hexagonal heat shields, during launches – and pick them up at the return to the surface.

Late Sunday night, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a drone video on his Twitter page showing the entire structure.

In another record, a timelapse shared by NASASpaceflight reporter Michael Baylor, the mechanical arms come to life, being lowered through what appears to be a system of pulleys.

Innovation for space exploration

The developments of these colossal mechanical arms could change the way space launches are performed. And not only those of SpaceX, but also that of other future agents of space tourism.

According to Teslarati, crawler cranes or large towers attached to the main one, normally used in launches, would be able to stack the spacecraft, thrusters and other components. But cranes—especially large, tall ones—are extremely sensitive to wind. This makes them very unsafe to operate in conditions other than light breezes.

Considering that the climate on the Gulf Coast, Texas, has constant air currents coming from the ocean, it would not be feasible to perform routine and reliable operations on the platform. With Chopsticks, SpaceX is able to prevent spacecraft launch and recovery operations from being delayed by weather conditions.

Next steps

With Sunday’s test, SpaceX has given a signal that perhaps Starship’s first orbital test flight is at hand.

In November, Musk reported that the Starship rocket, chosen by NASA to be responsible for returning Americans to the Moon, would make its first orbital flight in early 2022. The orbital flight will put the spacecraft into orbit for a brief period of time before re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, landing in the Pacific Ocean.

If SpaceX is able to recover and reuse the spacecraft during the procedure, operational missions could begin as early as 2023. According to more recent predictions, the maiden flight should take place by March.