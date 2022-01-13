Sportbuzz · Vinicius Jr ends with Barcelona and newspaper highlights the magic of “Vini Gaúcho”

This Wednesday, 12, for the Supercopa de España, Real Madrid beat Barcelona and one of the great highlights was Vinicius Jr, who was the subject of much praise from the newspaper “Marca”

This Wednesday, the 12th, the fan of the Real Madrid once again saw the parade of Vinicius Jr and the victim was barcelona. The Brazilian left his mark, gave great dribbles and was marked by a light cut that defined the match for the merengue team. Due to all these bids, the newspaper “Brand” extolled the Brazilian and there was even a certain provocation with Ronaldinho Gaucho.

Considered one of Barcelona’s greatest idols, R10 was marked by his “witchcraft” and “magic” on the pitch. The Brazilian, by the way, had Real Madrid himself as his biggest victim, but this time, the one who stands out in “El Clásico” is Vinicius Jr, who was highlighted in the newspaper “Brand” with the nickname “Vini Gaucho”.

On the vehicle’s website, Vini Jr earned the nickname, as the publication highlighted the goal scored by the Brazilian against Barcelona. The ball in the net of the Brazilian opened the way for the classification and the victory by 3 to 2 and the title of the article was named as follows “The last creation of Vini ‘Gaúcho'”.

“The last dance of the ’20’. Vinicius Jr. appeared at the Estadio Rei Fahd to show his smile to the football world in the Supercopa de España semi-final against FC Barcelona. The young Brazilian scored the first goal of the game, threw a dance in the celebration… and brought his eternal smile like the mythical Ronaldinho Gaúcho“, wrote the publication.

Real Madrid standout against Barcelona, ​​Vinicius Jr receives newspaper praise (Credit:GettyImages)

The article also highlighted: “The 1-0 play started with a great steal from Benzema to the Barça midfielder at the beginning of the ball that caught the Barça defense in front. The ‘5’ fell asleep and his wallet was stolen. The French ace raised his head and kicked deep for Vini Jr’s career. He left Ronald Araújo behind with an ease that scares and defined perfectly in the heads-up against Ter Stegen with a strong kick.“.

Vinicius Jr won even more praise in another article, where he received the title of: “Vinicius’ madness that nobody understood”. The publication made reference to the brave light switch in Real Madrid’s third goal. At the time the game was tied and in extra time the Brazilian let the ball pass in the area and left it to Valverde to score the winning goal.

“Vinícius Jr.’s magic never ceases to be surprising. He enjoys his football madness so much that his teammates have to have a thousand eyes to try to guess what the white ’20’ is going to do with the ball. On some occasions, not even the Real Madrid fan understands the bizarre decisions of the young Brazilian and ends up causing the strange threat of cardiac arrest. His latest madness ended 2-3 from Real Madrid to Barcelona…but does anyone understand why he let the ball pass when he had such an easy shot?“. highlighted.

