STALKER 2 is delayed to late 2022 [ATUALIZADA]

Update 01/12:

In a post made on the game’s official twitter, s.TALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be postponed to December 8th.

“These seven additional months of development are necessary to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. STALKER 2 is the biggest project in the history of the GSC and requires thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as it takes. necessary, especially in the case of a project of this level. This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing our best to deliver you a game that can live up to expectations”, declared the developer.

ORIGINAL:

Just under a month ago, developer GSC Game World revealed that s.TALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl would host the controversial NFTs, however, a few days later, the company dropped the idea and publicly recanted. Now, a new rumor indicates that the game will be postponed to end of 2022, reportedly canceling the April 28 release date.

According to information revealed by Ukrainian YouTuber OLDboi, the developer is considering postponing the game’s release until the end of the year, between the months of September and December.

Deferred or not? that is the question

The delay information pertains to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC games. In any case, the YouTuber also says that the developers are already planning to release a PlayStation 5 version, expected to come out three or four months after the first version.

As revealed on the OLDBoi channel, developers should take some time to confirm the information, so the pre-order can continue to grow for a few more weeks.

Another source in contact with the studio also revealed that STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will not be released on the planned date. So far, GSC Game World has not confirmed the information and has not responded to the rumors.