Stalker 2 is Officially Delayed

Yes, now it’s real! Stalker 2 has been delayed!

In your official twitter, the developer GSC Game World confirmed that the stalker 2, new Xbox Series X|S exclusive game, has been postponed to the day december 08.

According to GSC Game World, the postponement of Stalker 2 to the last month of the year will allow the developer to have more time to polish the game, as this is the developer’s biggest project. It is worth remembering that earlier an employee of the developer had commented that the game would not be delayed, contradicting a rumor that said the game would be delayed. Check out:

