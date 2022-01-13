Star Citizen campaign will still take at least two years • Eurogamer.pt

Announced in 2010 and made a reality through a crowdfunding campaign, Star Citizen is one of the longest-running games in development (as of this year, it will be 12 years in production).

The game is playable and accessible to fans in the form of early access and is regularly updated, but the most awaited part is the campaign, called Squadron 42.

A Squadron 42 teaser was released three years ago, revealing an impressive cast of actors, from Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Mark Strong, Liam Cunningham, Sophie Wu, to Ben Mendelsohn.

Despite the massive development period, the campaign will still take at least a year or two to complete, according to statements given to MCV/Develop magazine.

Carl Jones, COO of Cloud Imperium Games, said he hopes Chris Roberts, the director and visionary of Star Citizen, will start spending more time this year with the Squadron 42 team.

“We’ll see how long it takes to finish. But yeah, it could be another year or two,” admitted the COO. “He (Chris Roberts) is spending more time here (UK) with the Squadron 42 team and the other producers, but this year he will be spending the longest periods of time.”

“Hopefully this means that it is possible to finish Squadron 42 faster. We want to finish this game, but it will be ready when it is ready”, he concluded.

Although Squadron 42 is not finished, Carl Jones is already thinking about multiple sequels. The plan is to expand existing studios, open new ones in new regions like Asia, and eventually have lots of resources available.