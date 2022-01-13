States study thawing ICMS on fuels after readjustments | Economy

Reproduction / Protest.org States froze tax to prove that readjustments were not the fault of governors

States are considering thawing the ICMS levied on fuels as of February after Petrobras announced a new increase in the price of diesel and gasoline. The amount of ICMS charged on fuel was frozen for 90 days, which ends on January 31.

Governors and Finance Secretaries discuss whether to unfreeze the ICMS value or extend the measure for a longer time. When the National Council of Finance Policy (Confaz) announced the decision to freeze, in October last year, the justification was to collaborate with the maintenance of prices, in an attempt to hold back inflation.

The governor of Piauí and coordinator of the National Forum of Governors, Wellington Dias (PT), stated that it is “increasingly clear” that the increases proposed by Petrobras are causing fuel prices to rise in the country.

“We have always maintained that the value of fuel has to do with the dollarization of oil and the link made in Brazil. We froze the ICMS for 90 days and, even so, the increases continue, the last one announced yesterday (11) by Petrobras. The absence of a sustainable proposal on the part of Petrobras and the Ministry of Economy leads to this instability in prices”, he said in a note.

For Dias, this new increase and the lack of a sustainable proposal for the fuel price policy should lead to the unfreezing of the value of ICMS levied on fuels. This debate is dividing governors and state finance secretaries, who have not yet formed a consensus on the subject.

The secretaries will have a meeting within the scope of the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District (Comsefaz) this week. As soon as they define a position, they will request a new meeting with Confaz to communicate the decision on ending or extending the freeze.

The discussion about the weight of ICMS on fuel prices was heated throughout 2021. On the one hand, President Jair Bolsonaro and allies used to attribute the responsibility for the rise in the price of gasoline, diesel and ethanol to the tribute charged by the states. These, in turn, criticize Petrobras’ pricing policy, which is linked to the variation in the foreign market and, therefore, to the dollar.