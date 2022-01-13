Station 19 joins Grey’s Anatomy and is renewed for season 6 TV News

The second Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series, Station 19 has been officially renewed for a sixth season and will join the medical drama in the 2022-2023 biennium. The announcement of the renewal of the attraction was made a day after the confirmation of the new wave of episodes of the medical drama.

Krista Vernoff, who heads both productions as showrunner, will continue in the role for Station 19’s sixth season. adult audience.

In the current season, Station 19 maintains an average of 2.17 rating points per episode in the United States among people between 18 and 49 years old – the main audience cut-off for the measurement – after 35 days of its linear airing (broadcast and streaming). That’s a 234% increase compared to the original broadcast.

“It is a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders who, on the show and in real life, put their lives on the line daily to keep us safe,” Krista said in an official statement.

“I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early confirmation of the sixth season of Station 19. It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew and writers, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who watch us every week.”

Craig Erwich, president of programming for ABC Entertainment and Hulu, praised the work done by Krista in helm of the attraction and celebrated the continuity of Station 19 for another season.

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fanbase that Station 19 continues to cultivate is testament to the relentless dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew. With the renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 guarantees more crossover opportunities and an exciting night of television commitments”, highlighted the executive.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee and Betsy Beers, Station 19 follows a group of firefighters from Seattle – the same city in which Grey’s Anatomy takes place – as they put their lives on the line to save millions of people.

In Brazil, Station 19 is shown on Sony Channel. The first four seasons of the series are available in the Star+ catalogue.