Stock burning causes turmoil and rush at Extra units in Fortaleza

With products on sale and discounts that can reach 70%, the supermarkets of the Extra chain, in Fortaleza, became the scene of scenes of turmoil and a lot of shouting this Monday, the 12th. dozens of customers flocked to the network’s units located in the Montese and Parangaba districts.

The rush inside the establishments was recorded by the consumers themselves. Many complained about the disorganization and the intense uproar registered in the places. Among the most sought after items were red meats, basic food items and alcoholic beverages. Images circulating on the internet show a supermarket employee throwing pieces of beef cuts to a crowd of customers who disputed the purchase of food.

The closing of Extra Supermercados’ activities was announced in October last year. According to Grupo Pão de Açúcar, owner of the brand, 103 stores will be deactivated throughout Brazil in the first quarter of this year. Of these, 71 will be transformed into wholesale centers and will use the Assaí flag.

In addition to generous discounts on the prices of foodstuffs, cleaning products and electronic products, Extra also offers easy payment methods. For customers who have the company’s credit card, purchases can be paid in up to 30 interest-free installments.

