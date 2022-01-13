Stop demonizing fats, not all of them are bad; see types and how much to eat – 01/12/2022

It is common for fats in food to be considered the enemy of a healthy diet. But they are present in snacks, cookies, olive oil, sweets, meats, sausages, milk and its derivatives, among other items so common in everyday life.

Despite being demonized, fats play an important role in the body. “They are the biggest source of fuel for our cells”, says Durval Ribas Filho, nutritionist and president of open (Brazilian Association of Nutrology). Each gram of fat provides 9 kcal, more than twice the energy released by proteins and carbohydrates.

“They also contribute to the maintenance of body temperature, the synthesis of some hormones, the production of bile acid (aid in digestion) and energy storage”, he explains.

Also according to the specialist, a diet without any type of fat can generate a vitamin deficiency (hypovitaminosis), since it participates in the transport and absorption of vitamins A, D, E and K.

However, the fact that they are good for the body does not mean that they can be consumed without control. All excess fat leads to weight gain and other associated health problems, such as cardiovascular disease. That is why it is essential to know and know how to differentiate the types of fat and the amount to be ingested, so that they can be part of a healthy and balanced diet.

“Usually, people who want to control their weight end up restricting the amount of fat. However, what is more important is the quality of fat and these calories”, highlights Débora Palos, nutritionist at the Hospital Nove de Julho.

Are saturated fats bad for the heart?

It depends! This type of fat is found in animal foods and in some vegetable oils. There are several types, which vary according to their formation (including short, long and medium chain fatty acids).

Experts recommend that they be consumed with caution, as they can increase “bad” cholesterol (LDL) levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, despite being considered the villain of heart health, some research points out that the macronutrient is not solely responsible for cardiovascular problems.

A review of studies of more than 650,000 people found no association between saturated fat intake and heart disease risk. What is known is that the diet as a whole, in addition to physical activity, can prevent or worsen diseases. So moderation is the keyword.

Saturated fats are mainly found in:

Red meat;

Poultry skin;

Milk cream;

Butter;

yellow cheeses;

Fried food;

Biscuits, cakes and sweets;

Palm oil and palm oil.

Bacon is often talked about as an example of saturated fat, but did you know that most of its fat is monounsaturated and polyunsaturated? According to Taco (Brazilian Food Composition Table), bacon (which is nothing more than bacon before being smoked) contains 17.7 g of saturated fatty acids (fat), 20.1 g of monounsaturated and 10.1 g polyunsaturated.

The fat in bacon is largely unsaturated (better fat than saturated) Image: Gresei/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Unsaturated fats are beneficial

Unsaturated fats are known as “good fats” as they help to reduce LDL levels. They are divided into monounsaturated (when a fat molecule can have a carbon unsaturation) or polyunsaturated (more than two molecules).

Examples of monounsaturated fats:

Olive oil;

Canola oil;

Avocado;

Nuts;

Almonds;

chestnuts.

Polyunsaturated fats can be found in:

Vegetable oils, such as sunflower, corn and soy;

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, herring and sardines;

Pumpkin and flax seeds.

A review of studies found that diets high in monounsaturated fat lower blood sugar, triglycerides, weight and blood pressure compared to a carbohydrate-based diet. In addition to increasing the levels of HDL (good cholesterol) in the body.

“Whenever possible, the recommendation is to replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats. But even so, they should be consumed in moderation. In excess, they can make you fat. That’s why it’s important to consume them in a balanced way with other macronutrients such as carbohydrates and proteins”, he says. Andreia Sheila Ferreira, nutritionist who works in her own clinic in Salvador (BA).

The risks of trans fats

Trans fat is industrially produced and its function is to increase the durability of products, in addition to making them more flavorful and crunchy. Therefore, it is more easily found in processed foods. It is present in:

filled biscuits;

Pies;

Ice creams;

Processed meats (hamburgers and sausages);

Industrialized breads;

French fries;

Margarine;

Ready seasonings;

Microwave popcorn.

“Until the 1980s, trans fats were freely consumed, but scientific studies began to show their harm to health. Today, there are already rules on the amount allowed for addition to industrialized foods”, explains Ribas Filho.

Several studies show that trans fat decreases the body’s considered good cholesterol and increases the “bad”. In addition to increasing the risk of fatty plaques in blood vessels, which increases the risk of heart problems, such as heart attacks and stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident).

Beware of trans fats found in industrially produced foods Image: iStock

How much fat should I consume per day?

The WHO recommendation is to consume up to 30% fat of the total calories ingested per day. That’s considering a diet of 2000 kcal/day.

Saturated foods should be consumed in moderation: they should not exceed 10% of daily calories; polyunsaturated fats, on the other hand, should be around 6 to 10% of daily calories and monounsaturated fats with a limit of 20%.

In the case of trans fat, the ideal is to avoid its consumption as much as possible, as it does not provide any benefit to the body.

Labels indicate the amount of fat

When going to the market, it is important to check food labels before taking them home. This is the best way to know the list of ingredients and the amount of fat in each item chosen.

In Brazil, since 2003, legislation was published that requires the declaration of trans fat content in foods. According to Veridiana Rosso, coordinator of the Food Labeling Observatory at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), labels are considered a strategy for consumers to make healthier food choices.

“Starting in October 2022, there will be a change in the labeling of all packaged foods, including the front nutrition label warning of excess added sugars, sodium and saturated fats”, he explains. In this new model, it will be mandatory to have information on the composition of the product per serving and per 100 g of food. This will facilitate the consumer’s interpretation to identify the amount and type of fat present.

It is worth noting that, even if you have the information of “zero fat” or “fat free”, attention is needed. It is necessary to check the list of ingredients and if there is the presence of vegetable fat.

“Total fat refers to the sum of all types of fat (saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated and trans). The most important thing is to know which type of fat is in greater quantity. A food with unsaturated fats can have a fat high, but of good quality”, says Palos.