‘Strange taste’: woman buys hamburger expired for almost 10 years

Frozen burger would have expired in 2012, according to date printed on package (photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction)

A woman found out she bought an expired frozen hamburger about 10 years ago. After feeling a bad taste when eating the food, she went to check the expiration date and saw that it was dated 2012. The product was purchased at a unit of Dia Supermercado de Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, on Monday (1/10) .

Veterinary assistant Izabela Amorim told G1 that she prepared food for dinner on the same day and, when eating, noticed a “strange taste”.

“The smell wasn’t bad, but the hamburger was falling apart. I thought it was due to the heat, from defrosting the product.” When he checked the manufacturing and expiration dates, he was surprised: it said that the product was manufactured on November 25, 2011 and expired on March 25, 2012.

According to the assistant, she immediately sought out the Customer Service (SAC) of the supermarket chain. However, at that time it was not working. The next day, she was seen and informed that the company would go to her house to remove the product for analysis. “But they haven’t come yet,” he says.

Izabela guarantees that she doesn’t just want to change the product, as she considers it a serious mistake. “I believe that there may be a typo, but it does not cancel out the fact that the product has a bad taste”, he evaluates.

In addition, she filed a complaint with Procon and said she intends to trigger, too, the Health Surveillance of the municipality.

In a statement, Grupo Dia stated that it follows all sanitary control rules and permanently monitors the surveillance processes in its stores. The company regrets the incident and informs that it is investigating the case, proposing to fully collaborate with the local authorities to clarify the facts.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor João Renato Faria