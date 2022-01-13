Stress and anxiety can increase risk of contracting covid-19, study says

posted on 01/12/2022 16:04

As the world battles the coronavirus, a constant concern during the lockdown The initial focus was the psychological well-being of people who were socially isolating. With this in mind, researchers at the University of Nottingham, in the United Kingdom, decided to analyze whether people most affected by mental disorders would be at greater risk of contracting and/or showing symptoms of covid-19.

Previous research has already shown that psychological factors such as stress can be associated with vulnerability to respiratory viral diseases and more severe symptoms.

In the case of covid-19, experts conducted an observational study with more than a thousand adult patients who, in April 2020, responded to surveys on psychological well-being and self-reported symptoms and incidence of the disease until December 2020. The surveys served to identify possible mental disorders.

To identify the incidence of covid-19, the researchers carried out two processes. The first, asking if the person had been tested for the disease and what the result was. The second was whether respondents believed they had covid, regardless of whether they had been tested or not.

To assess symptoms, participants were asked which of the 11 listed as major illness they were experiencing – such as persistent cough, fever, loss of taste and loss of smell – and then they were asked to rate the severity of the symptoms they experienced. they had it on a scale of 1 to 10. From that, the researchers computed the total number of symptoms and a symptom severity value.

Result

From the analyses, they realized that the incidence of covid-19 was more common in those who had ‘high psychological distress’.

“Our work is important because it changes the debate on mental health aspects of the pandemic. Our data show that increased stress, anxiety and depression are not just consequences of living with the pandemic, but can also be factors that increase our risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2”, explains the professor who led the study Kavita Vedhara, from the University of Nottingham School of Medicine.

According to Professor Trudie Chalder – also related to the research – the next step of the study is to identify whether people who suffer from psychological disorders and have a confirmed positive result of covid-19, have a greater predisposition to contract the disease.

In addition, Kavita Vedhara points out that it is also necessary how public health policies must change to deal with this issue as “the people most affected by these disorders in our communities appear to be at the highest risk of Covid-19 infection”.

The research, done in partnership with scholars from King’s College London and the University of Auckland, New Zealand, was published in the academic journal Annals of Behavioral Medicine from the University of the United Kingdom.