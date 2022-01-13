https://br.sputniknews.com/20220112/estudo-aponta-que-cavalos-da-idade-media-eram-do-tamanho-de-poneis-dos-dias-atuais-21002010.html

Study finds horses in the Middle Ages were the size of modern-day ponies

Study finds horses in the Middle Ages were the size of modern-day ponies

A group of archaeologists and historians analyzed the bones of more than 2,000 horses in conjunction with the research of historical accounts. 12.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-12T11:37-0300

2022-01-12T11:37-0300

2022-01-12T11:37-0300

society and everyday

United Kingdom

archeology

horses

middle Ages

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/21001018_0:74:1440:884_1920x0_80_0_0_4a694423103e93737ad17e6e1dfce1d1.jpg

The classic medieval horse, large and imposing, portrayed in period films seems to be a false image of what animals really were. . The average height of the animals is 1.47 meters, which is the maximum size of a pony nowadays. animals of the time. Why medieval horses were small is still up for debate, but theories abound. The researchers believe that the smaller size of the animals could help, for example, in transporting cargo between battles. The next steps for the researchers are the analysis of an archaeological site in Westminster, continue the study of horse armor and, finally, examine the bones of animals for DNA, to discover more details about the not-so-large horses of the Middle Ages.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220110/arqueologos-acreditam-que-texugo-teria-descoberto-tesouro-com-moedas-da-epoca-romana-fotos-20975785.html

United Kingdom

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/21001018_82:0:1358:957_1920x0_80_0_0_16cdc381dae834ccfaf55ba21dd4136a.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

uk, archeology, horses, middle ages