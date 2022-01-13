https://br.sputniknews.com/20220112/estudo-aponta-que-cavalos-da-idade-media-eram-do-tamanho-de-poneis-dos-dias-atuais-21002010.html
Study finds horses in the Middle Ages were the size of modern-day ponies
A group of archaeologists and historians analyzed the bones of more than 2,000 horses in conjunction with the research of historical accounts.
The classic medieval horse, large and imposing, portrayed in period films seems to be a false image of what animals really were. . The average height of the animals is 1.47 meters, which is the maximum size of a pony nowadays. animals of the time. Why medieval horses were small is still up for debate, but theories abound. The researchers believe that the smaller size of the animals could help, for example, in transporting cargo between battles. The next steps for the researchers are the analysis of an archaeological site in Westminster, continue the study of horse armor and, finally, examine the bones of animals for DNA, to discover more details about the not-so-large horses of the Middle Ages.
A group of archaeologists and historians analyzed the bones of more than 2,000 horses in conjunction with the research of historical accounts.
“In popular culture, warhorses are often described as the size of a Shire horse. It really wasn’t like that. Most medieval horses are surprisingly small. Few are the size portrayed in movies or even in exhibitions.” , said Professor Alan Outram from the Department of Archeology at the University of Exeter in England.
But the diminutive size of medieval horses does not mean that they were inferior, nor that there was no care on the part of animal breeders at the time.
“A lot more money was spent on horses than on people,” says Alan Outram.
The reason medieval horses were still small is reason for debate, but there is no shortage of theories. The researchers believe that the smaller size of the animals could help, for example, in transporting cargo between battles.