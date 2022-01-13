Study: Omicron patients hospitalized less and for less time – 01/12/2022

A preliminary study in the United States of nearly 70,000 people positive for covid showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from the omicron variant.

People infected with the omicron are half as likely to be hospitalized, about 75% less likely to need intensive care, and 90% less likely to die compared with people infected with the formerly dominant delta variant, the study found.

Of the approximately 50,000 people infected with the omicron, none have ever needed a respirator.

Hospitalizations lasted an average of 1.5 days with omicron compared to five days with delta, and 90% of omicron patients were discharged in three days or less.

The analysis was performed using data from the Kaiser Permanente hospital system in Southern California, which served a population of about 4.7 million people between December 1, 2021, and January 2, 2022, when both strains were widely circulated. .

The findings – based on population-level research from countries such as South Africa and the UK, as well as animal and cell tests – indicate that the omicron replicates better in the upper respiratory tract than in the lungs.

“This study monitored important key parameters such as age, sex, previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, previous vaccination and comorbidities,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Wednesday.

Thus, the results suggest that the omicron is “intrinsically less severe than the delta,” and the reductions seen in severe cases are not just the result of more people being vaccinated and infected over time, according to the paper.

Although the study observed a reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron infection, it also found substantial ongoing protection against severe cases.

Walensky warned that the results do not justify a lack of care, as the extreme transmissibility of the omicron puts pressure on the already overstretched US health care system and its exhausted professionals.

This new paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was written by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, Kaiser Permanente and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, the United States records an average of 750,000 cases per day, a total of about 150,000 hospitalizations for covid and more than 1,600 deaths daily.

President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, predicted on Tuesday that “the omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of efficiency in transmissibility, will eventually catch almost everyone.”

But he added that once the country emerges from its current wave, it will transition to a future of living with the virus, with vaccines that should reduce serious illness for the majority and effective treatments available for the most vulnerable.