Study points out that patients with ômicron are hospitalized less and for less time | coronavirus

A preliminary study done in the United States of nearly 70,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from the omicron.

According to the scientists, compared to the delta variant, people infected with the omicron:

They are half as likely to be hospitalized;

74% less likely to need intensive care (ICU);

91% less likely to die.

In addition, none of the omicron patients required mechanical ventilation.

Omicron patients’ hospitalizations lasted an average of 1.5 days and 90% of people were discharged in three days or less.

The analysis was performed using data from the Kaiser Permanente hospital system in California. About 4.7 million people were served between December 1, 2021 and January 2, 2022.

“This study monitored important key parameters such as age, sex, previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, previous vaccination and comorbidities,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Although the study observed a reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron infection, it also found substantial ongoing protection against severe cases.

“Although less severe, Omicron is much more transmissible and we are seeing the unprecedented impact: more than 1 million cases in one day, 99% of counties with high transmission and overloaded health systems. Protect yourself against Covid-19 : get vaccinated, take the booster, wear a mask and stay home if you are sick “, added the director of the CDC.