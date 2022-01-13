Sudden lockdown leaves Chinese stuck at ‘date’ house on first date

Kerry Allen

Credit, Shenzhen TV photo caption, Wang was confined to ‘date”s house on first date

The imposition of a sudden lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the eastern Chinese city of Zhengzhou has left a woman stranded at the home of a man she had just met on a blind date.

The woman, identified only by her surname Wang, posted her story on Chinese social network WeChat last week and said she was stranded at her suitor’s house after a dinner party.

In the post, she explained that she had recently arrived in Zhengzhou from Guangzhou, in the south of the country, for the Lunar New Year. In 2022, the date will be celebrated by various Asian cultures on February 1.

“I’m getting older so my parents have arranged over 10 blind dates for me,” Wang said in the publication.

According to her, the fifth man she called said he “was good in the kitchen and invited me to his house so he could cook a meal.”

During the meeting, she discovered that the community he lived in had suddenly gone into lockdown due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. As a result, she was prevented from leaving the house for several days.

Wang told local media that she was held for four days at the suitor’s house and that the situation was “not ideal.” However, according to her, the man cooked for the two during the entire confinement. She added that “he doesn’t talk much”.

Wang’s posts do not make it clear whether she has ever been allowed to leave isolation. But the rise in Covid-19 cases has continued in Zhengzhou in recent days.

Credit, Shenzhen TV photo caption, On social media, Wang showed how her ‘date’ was taking care of her

Credit, Sina Weibo photo caption, Wang posted an image of his unexpected confinement on social media

According to the state-run newspaper Global Times, more than 100 cases of the disease were reported in Zhengzhou last week.

Non-essential services were forced to close on Tuesday (1/11). The government also mobilized to test the city’s 12.6 million inhabitants and locate possible “silent” carriers of the virus.

China has a zero-tolerance policy for Covid-19, which means that sudden mandatory lockdowns have already become routine in communities where the virus is identified.

Wang was not the only person caught off guard during a sudden, mandatory lockdown. Last month, a man who was moving was forced to isolate himself in his empty apartment in the northern city of Xi’an.

He told local media that he wasn’t even allowed to collect luggage that was already packed for the trip in his car and had to borrow a duvet from neighbors to sleep.