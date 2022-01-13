Sudden lockdown leaves Chinese stuck at ‘date”s house on 1st date | World

The imposition of a sudden lockdown due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the eastern Chinese city of Zhengzhou, left a woman trapped in the house of a man she had just met on a blind date.

The woman, identified only by her surname Wang, posted her story on Chinese social network WeChat last week and said she was stranded at her suitor’s house after a dinner party.

In the post, she explained that she had recently arrived in Zhengzhou from Guangzhou, in the south of the country, for the Lunar New Year. In 2022, the date will be celebrated by various Asian cultures on February 1st.

“I’m getting older so my parents have arranged over 10 blind dates for me,” Wang said in the publication.

According to her, the fifth man he dialed said he “was good in the kitchen and invited me over to his house so he could cook a meal”.

During the meeting, she discovered that the community he lived in had suddenly gone into lockdown due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. As a result, she was prevented from leaving the house for several days.

To the local press, Wang reported that she was held for four days at the suitor’s house and that the situation was “not ideal at all”.. She said the man cooked for both of them during the entire confinement, but that “he doesn’t talk much”.

Wang’s posts do not make it clear whether she has ever been allowed to leave isolation. But the rise in Covid-19 cases has held up in Zhengzhou in recent days.

According to the state-run Global Times, more than 100 cases of the disease were reported in Zhengzhou last week.

Non-essential services were forced to close their doors on Tuesday (11), and the government mobilized to test the city’s 12.6 million inhabitants and locate possible “silent” carriers of the virus.

China has a zero-tolerance policy against Covid-19, which means sudden mandatory lockdowns that have already become routine in communities where the virus is identified.

Wang wasn’t the only person caught off guard during a sudden, mandatory lockdown. Last month, a man who was moving was forced to isolate himself in his empty apartment in the northern city of Xi’an.

He told local media that he wasn’t even allowed to collect luggage that was already packed for the trip in his car and had to borrow a duvet from neighbors to sleep.