Summoned by Tite who work in Brazil are missing clubs for up to three games – 01/13/2022

Coach Tite released, this morning (13), the squad for the duels with Ecuador and Paraguay for the World Cup Qualifiers. Of the members of the list, three players who work in Brazilian football: goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Gabigol, both from Flamengo.

The confrontation with Ecuador will be on January 27, in Quito, and with Paraguay on February 1, in Belo Horizonte. The group’s presentation is scheduled to take place on the 24th, in the Ecuadorian capital.

Within this period, Flamengo has two games for the Guanabara Cup, the first round of the Campeonato Carioca. Palmeiras, in turn, has three matches for Paulista.

Rubro-Negro debuts in the State Championship on the 26th, against Portuguesa and, on the 29th, faces Volta Redonda. On the 2nd, the day after Brazil’s duel with Paraguay, the Gávea team faces Boavista. It is worth remembering that Rubro-Negro planned to start the tournament with an alternative team, with youth from the base, while the main squad would remain in training.

Verdão has, on the 26th, the commitment against Ponte Preta. On the 29th, they face São Bernardo and, on the 1st, the match against Água Santa. Abel Ferreira’s team starts its trajectory in the competition on the 23rd, at 4 pm, against Novorizontino, in a match valid for the fifth round and advanced due to the Club World Cup.

The trend is for the Palmeiras delegation to travel to the World Cup on February 2nd. The first game in the competition will be on the 8th.

With 35 points, Brazil has already secured qualification for the Qatar World Cup in advance. With the maintenance of the national calendar on the FIFA dates, the calls have been the reason for disputes between the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the clubs, for generating embezzlement to the teams.