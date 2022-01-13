Superfungo: Anvisa confirms new case of Candida auris in Brazil – Revista Crescer

+



The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced, this Tuesday (11), that it was confirmed the third fungus outbreak Candida auris in Brazil. The case occurred in a public hospital in Recife, Pernambuco (PE). On January 3, the health agency received notifications referring to two possible cases of Candida auris: a male patient, 67 years old, and a female patient, 70 years old. The Central Public Health Laboratory Prof. Gonçalo Moniz – Lacen/BA confirmed the identification of the fungus in one of the isolates. On January 11, the Agency was notified and is now awaiting the completion of the analysis of the second isolated case.

know more

The laboratory performed the analyzes using the Maldi-Tof (Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization Time-of-Light), a method that uses ionization to quickly and effectively diagnose the proteins of a bacterium or fungus.

Candida auris fungi (Photo: Getty Images)

“It is important to clarify that, although at the moment there is only one confirmed case and another under analysis in Brazil, it can be considered that there is an outbreak of Candida auris because the epidemiological definition of an outbreak encompasses not only a large number of cases of contagious or health-related diseases, but also the emergence of a new microorganism in the epidemiology of a country or even a health service – even if it is just one case” , said the agency’s note.

Anvisa also guides microbiology laboratories to intensify surveillance for the identification of the fungus Candida auris, as described in Technical Note 11/2020. “Faced with a suspected or confirmed case of Candida auris, immediately inform the Hospital Infection Control Commission (CCIH) of the health service and follow the recommendations of Technical Note 11/2020 regarding the referral of the sample to Lacen”.

Candida auris in Brazil and children: what you need to know about the “superfungus”

The first “superfungus” infection Candida auris in Brazil was confirmed by Anvisa on December 7, 2020 in a 59-year-old patient admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Bahia and, since then, many doubts have arisen about the danger that this microorganism represents. We spoke with the vice president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo (SPSP), Marcelo Otsuka, to clarify some of the main questions on the subject. Check out:

Because the Candida auris was dubbed the “superfungus”?

First, it is important to understand that Candida is a very common genus of fungus, including in pediatrics, and can be responsible for common cases of thrush in the mouth of babies or chilblains between the fingers or genitals, for example. It is a common agent to be found in the body, especially in hot and humid places, so its proliferation is usually related to poor hygiene and excess moisture.

The big problem with Candida, in general, especially with Candida auris, is when it affects individuals with compromised immune systems, such as children with cancer who undergo very aggressive chemotherapy. It most often affects critically ill patients in intensive care units, regardless of age. Some risk factors are having undergone abdominal surgery, having used broad-spectrum antibiotics – which attack different types of bacteria and end up favoring the appearance of fungal infections – and having diabetes.

In some patients, the Candida auris reaches the bloodstream and spreads throughout the body, causing serious invasive infections. This fungus species was first identified in Japan in 2009, in a 70-year-old woman, and since then they have been reported in several countries.

Some infections by Candida auris demonstrated resistance to treatment with the three existing antifungal classes, which makes it difficult to deal with the disease effectively. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), studies with a limited number of patients indicate that 30 to 60% of people with Candida auris infections die. However, according to the CDC, it is important to point out that many of these people had other serious illnesses that also increase the risk of death.

How is Candida auris transmitted?

Of the cases of fungal infection already reported, most of the contaminations happened in hospital environments in patients who were already hospitalized for other reasons. THE Candida auris can spread in hospitals through contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment, or from person to person, but how the person-to-person infection occurs has not yet been detailed.

What are the symptoms of the disease?

The symptoms, including fever and tiredness, are similar to those of other infections, but the Candida auris it is difficult to diagnose. It is not identified in common blood tests and a specific laboratory test must be carried out to confirm the presence of the fungus, which can end up delaying treatment and leading to more serious conditions.

how to preventCandida auris?

The main measures are increased sterilization and hygiene care in Intensive Care Units.

Learn how to subscribe to Crescer to have access to our exclusive content