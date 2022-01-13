‘Superfungo’: First case of Candida auris in Pernambuco was discovered in a routine exam, says microbiologist | Pernambuco

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) confirmed, on Tuesday (11), the first case in Pernambuco do Candida auris, drug-resistant “superfungus” responsible for nosocomial infections. According to the State Department of Health (SES-PE), there are two other suspected cases in laboratory investigation.

The patients were diagnosed after being admitted to Hospital da Restauração, the largest unit of the public health network in Pernambuco, located in the Derby neighborhood, in the central area of ​​Recife, during routine examinations. According to Anvisa, the confirmation represents the third outbreak of Candida auris in the country.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to SES-PE, the urinalysis of the 38-year-old man raised suspicion and, therefore, the sample was sent to the Central Laboratory of Public Health in Bahia (Lacen-BA), which confirmed the presence of the fungus. on the second (10).

The 38-year-old patient, who had a positive laboratory result for Candida auris, was admitted to the HR on November 21, in the traumatology emergency, and was discharged on December 30. It was identified that, despite having sought care for another reason, a man had the fungus (see video below).

Anvisa confirms case of drug-resistant fungus in the treatment of Candida auris

The other two suspected cases have not yet been confirmed. One is from a 70-year-old woman treated at HR for other causes as well. Admitted on the 24th of November, she died on the 5th of January.

The third suspected case is a 46-year-old male, also admitted for trauma emergency from another cause on December 13th. He is in the ICU and has no symptoms related to the yeast infection.

Patient samples were sent to the Pernambuco Health Laboratory (Lacen – PE) and to Lacen Bahia.

2 of 2 Candida auris fungus is resistant to many drugs — Photo: Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Candida auris fungus is resistant to many drugs — Photo: Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

According to epidemiologist George Dimech, technical advisor for Health Surveillance at SES-PE, the three patients were isolated as soon as the suspicion of Candida auris infection was detected.

“The hospital continues to search for possible other cases that may or may not exist in the hospital unit in order to control this outbreak. The reversal of this scenario is part of a routine established for years of hospital infection control. It’s worldwide surveillance, with well-established operational protocols, and that’s what they’re doing there in the areas of the hospital where this fungus was identified,” he said.

First identified in the ear of a Japanese woman in 2009, the Candida auris is an emerging fungus that is difficult to diagnose and has been identified in different parts of the world.

As it is resistant to virtually all existing drugs, it has come to be classified by experts as a “superfungus”. Without expert analysis, it can be confused with many other common types.

Candida auris: Pernambuco has first confirmed case of ‘superfungus’

“This fungus is resistant to most fungicidal drugs to treat most of these occurrences. It is an emerging organism that has been spreading among hospitals around the world for some years. detailed George Dimech (see video above).

According to Anvisa, the transmission mechanism is still unknown, and it is believed to be through contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment.

According to SES-PE, the Pernambuco State Infection Prevention and Control Coordination was notified and provided guidance on the implementation of an action plan to prevent the spread of microorganisms.

There was also training with the service’s multidisciplinary team and an action plan was created to reinforce prevention and control measures, with environmental hygiene, hand hygiene, systematic monitoring of contacts and isolation of suspected cases.

In addition, Anvisa reported that the national task force was activated and several surveillance, monitoring, prevention and control actions were intensified.

The group held a meeting with hospital professionals where cases were identified to align actions, clarify doubts and define how the investigation will be conducted to expedite the response to the outbreak, identify other possible cases and prevent the occurrence of new cases of colonization or infection.

Anvisa advised that microbiology laboratories intensify laboratory surveillance for the identification of the fungus and, in the face of a suspected case, immediately inform the Hospital Infection Control Commission of the health service and follow the recommendations regarding the referral of the sample to Lacen.

Infectologist talks about Candida Auris, a superfungus that was detected in Brazil

The concern about Candida auris, according to Anvisa, is that it is an emerging fungus that represents a serious threat to public health due to its resistance to drugs commonly used to treat infections (see video above).

Studies show that up to 90% of patients with Candida auris are resistant to fluconazole, amphotericin B or echinocandins. In addition, the fungus can cause bloodstream infection and be fatal, especially in immunocompromised individuals or those with comorbidities.

THE Candida auris it can remain viable for weeks or months in the environment and is resistant to many disinfectants. It also has a propensity to cause outbreaks due to the difficulty of identification by routine laboratory methods and the difficult elimination of the contaminated environment.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) published an epidemiological alert in October 2016, due to reports of outbreaks of Candida auris in health services in Latin America, recommending the adoption of prevention and control measures.

The first positive case Candida auris in Brazil was notified to Anvisa on December 7, 2020 in a patient admitted to a hospital in Salvador, Bahia. It was the first of an outbreak with 15 cases, which resulted in two deaths.

In December 2021, Anvisa received notification of another outbreak in a public hospital in Salvador from the confirmation of the fungus in a man. After confirmation, another ten patients were detected with Candida auris in Bahia.