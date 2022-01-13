Suzano (SUZB3) will raise pulp prices in Asia in February and analysts reinforce optimism with the company; stock up 3%

Suzano (SUZB3) announced on Wednesday (12) that it will increase hardwood pulp prices in Asia by $50 a ton for February orders, according to Fastmarkets RISI, the leading global provider of commodity market data and of the forest-based industry.

Suzano confirmed the information, but did not reveal how high the price of the commodity was.

With the news, the shares rose 3.51%, to R$ 61.62, in a day also positive for the Ibovespa.

This is the third price increase recently announced by Suzano in the region. It had already implemented a $20 per tonne price increase in early December, followed by a $30 per tonne price increase in January.

Amid the announcement, market analysts reinforced optimism with the action.

Morgan Stanley said it expected prices to recover after the news.

“We see pulp prices rising throughout the second quarter of 2022 as paper demand constraints in China ease and a new replenishment cycle unfolds,” the analysis reads.

They add: “Low hardwood pulp inventories in China, better operating rates for local paper producers and persistent global logistical constraints are providing support for pulp producers to increase prices”. Morgan analysts reiterate their overweight recommendation (above market average exposure) with a target price of BRL 65, corresponding to a 9% upside potential compared to the previous day’s close.

Itaú BBA highlighted that the information was important, as it did not expect such a strong advance following recent increases. “Nevertheless, we believe that the implementation of this new increase will be successful, since the demand seen in the month of January in Asia was quite strong and because the availability of stocks in China is low”, he evaluates. The bank also reiterated a buy recommendation with a target price of BRL 74, or a 24% upside potential compared to Wednesday’s close.

Suzano, by the way, is the top pick in the sector by Bradesco BBI, which has a target price of R$90 for the SUZB3 asset, or a 60% upside potential.

For analysts, the announcement beat even the house’s most optimistic expectations in terms of magnitude (they were projecting an increase of $20 to $30 per tonne in February) and timing (price announcements for the following month are usually made in the last week of the previous month in which the prices are in effect).

“Both factors point to stronger-than-expected market conditions in China. In fact, the dynamics of pulp supply and demand at the beginning of 2022 is healthy, as the combination of many maintenance stoppages in Latin America (reducing by about 250 thousand tons of hardwood pulp production) and continuous interruptions in supply (strikes in Finland, logistical bottlenecks) should help keep supply tighter, while demand is still healthy in Europe and improving in China.”

(with information from Reuters)

