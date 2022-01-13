System with Covid data must be restored by January 14, says Ministry of Health | Health

The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday (12) that the system that consolidates pandemic data must be fully restored by Friday (14).

During the statement, the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Cruz, presented a step-by-step schedule of how the information was restored after the hacker attack that took place on December 10:

The first step was to reset all systems to include information.

The second step was to share this data with public bodies.

The third step, which should be reinstated by January 14th, is about sharing with the public.

“Since December, the Ministry of Health has been able to receive all the information: deaths, aggravations, cases and vaccinations. Regarding the dissemination of data identified for states and municipalities, data from Sivep-Gripe and e-SUS Notifica have been restored since December. The vaccination data we will now restore on January 14th”, explained Cruz.

He also said that Open DataSUS, an open platform for society, is also expected to return on Friday. “Our expectation is that the part of hospitalization, cases and immunization will work again”.

The system was invaded by hackers in the early hours of December 10th. At the time, the ministry said that the attack affected the e-SUS Notifica, SI-PNI and ConectSUS platforms. Vaccination data was lost on the day of the attack but was recovered on December 12.

These platforms contain data that are important for the surveillance of cases, deaths and adherence to vaccination against Covid-19:

THE e-SUS Notifies, for example, aims to help control the pandemic in the country. It was launched to receive notifications of suspected and confirmed flu syndrome of Covid-19.

THE SI-NIP provides information on vaccination coverage and vaccination against other diseases in the country.

already the ConnectSUS Among its features is the issuance of the National Vaccination Certificate against Covid-19 and the National Digital Vaccination Card.