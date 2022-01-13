table with new values ​​is released; check out





Gabriel Jabur/Agência Brasil

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare released this Wednesday (12) the unemployment insurance table for workers who are entitled to the benefit from January 11, 2022.

The update meets the requirements set out in the text of Law No. 7,998, of January 11, 1990, which regulates the unemployment insurance program, as well as in the text of Resolution No. 707, of January 10, 2013, of the Deliberative Council of the Support to Workers – CODEFAT.

Unemployment insurance values

According to legal regulations, the annual unemployment insurance table will be valid as of January 11, 2022. The value of the benefit will not be less than the value of the minimum wage, whose value in 2022 is R$ 1,212, 00

Workers who have received average wages above BRL 3,097.26 will invariably be entitled to unemployment insurance in the amount of BRL 2,106.08.

To update the other salary ranges, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) calculated and published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics Foundation – IBGE was taken into account, which was 10.16%.

Table

See below the table of unemployment insurance 2022, which takes effect from January 11.

Average salary ranges required to calculate the unemployment insurance benefit installment calculation Up to BRL 1,858.17 The average salary is multiplied by 0.8 From BRL 1,858.18 to BRL 3,097.26 Anything that exceeds BRL 1,858.17 is multiplied by 0.5 and added to BRL 1,486.53 Above BRL 3,097.26 The amount will remain unchanged at BRL 2,106.08

Know more:

