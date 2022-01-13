Pleno.News – 16:45 | updated on 01/12/2022 17:31



Thaddeus Schmidt Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Valentina Schmidt, daughter of presenter Tadeu Schmidt, has used social media to address various issues. She also talks about feminism and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 19-year-old girl identifies herself as “queer”, a term that, according to information from the Metrópoles portal, is used for those who do not correspond to heteronormativity, whether due to their sexual orientation, gender identity, emotional attraction or their gender expression.

With more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, Valentina revealed last year that she is “queer”. She said she lived years in doubt until she found herself.

“For years, I had a really hard time accepting and loving myself, and that somehow blocked my love for other people. So after years of doubt I arrived [a] a conclusion of which I am proud and [com a qual] I finally feel comfortable: I am queer, that is, in my case, my sexual orientation and emotional attraction do not correspond to heteronormativity. I love myself and I love you all. This is me. Simple as that,” he commented.

Tadeu and his wife, Ana Cristina, showed support for their daughter.

– Be what you want always! Such a beautiful and brave girl! Be you – declared Valentina’s mother.

