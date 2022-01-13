Tadeu Schmidt’s daughter is LGBTQ+ and is dedicated to musicals

Tadeu Schmidt may even be anxious to know the list of artists who will compose the “BBB 22” (TV Globo) cabin, but the truth is that he already has a star in his house! His daughter, Valentina, just 19 years old, is already dedicated to various artistic roles.

Followed by almost 12,000 people on Instagram, Valentina shares a little more about her work and also advocates for social causes of feminism and the LGBTQ+ struggle.

all love is fair

In a June post last year, Valentina claimed to be part of the LGBTQ+ community, identifying herself as a queer person, that is, outside the heteronormative spectrum.

For years, I had a hard time accepting and loving myself. After years of doubting, I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m proud and comfortable in saying that I’m queer. I love myself and I love you all. This is me. That simple.

In the post, Valentina received the affection of several friends and family, including, of course, her own daddy Tadeu, who made a point of supporting her in such an important moment.

Art in every form

On her Instagram profile, Valentina loves to share covers of songs she recorded and also shows all her passion for musical theater, having even been part of the production of some shows.

In 2017, she also took a summer course at the prestigious New York Film Academy, one of the world’s leading film schools, showing that the seventh art is also one of her passions.

BBB 22: Tadeu Schmidt will present the reality show, which debuts on January 17 Image: Globo/João Cotta

Valentina still writes for a film and series review site, “Metafictions” and now has, of course, one more important role: being the right-hand man of the new presenter of the “BBB” crazy ship.