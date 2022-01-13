TAP confirms the end of aeronautical maintenance activities in Brazil





As expected, the company TAP Air Portugal confirmed that it will gradually close its aeronautical maintenance subsidiary in Brazil, as required by the European Commission in exchange for the government aid plan approved at the end of December.

the portuguese group “decided to end the activity of TAP M&E (TAP Maintenance and Engineering) within the scope of the restructuring plan approved by the European Commission on 21 December”, the carrier said in a press release. According to the Portuguese website SAPO, the company’s closure will be gradual. Signed or ongoing contracts will be honored, but TAP M&E will no longer accept new orders, specifies the airline group.

This decision was taken after the unsuccessful sale of the company, which has about 500 employees, “because of the major crisis in the aviation sector”. The closure of TAP M&E will not affect the activity of passenger transport to and from Brazil, “which represents 25 to 30% of the turnover”, underlines the company.

The Portuguese air group, whose financial difficulties increased with the Covid-19 pandemic, was urgently rescued in 2020 by the State. The government had to decide to renationalise it to replenish its coffers in exchange for a restructuring plan.

The end of its maintenance activity in Brazil, which helped close TAP’s accounts in recent years, was one of Brussels’ requests in exchange for the aid plan validated last month, worth 2.55 billion euros.

The European Commission also asked TAP to release take-off and landing slots at Lisbon airport, to separate its subsidiary Portugalia or even to sell its stakes in the Groundforce baggage carrier, as well as in a catering.



