TAP decides to close down aircraft maintenance and engineering company in Brazil – AEROFLAP

The aircraft maintenance and engineering services provided by TAP Maintenance and Engineering in Brazil will be terminated shortly. Through a statement, the airline informs that its maintenance line in Brazil will be closed.

Currently, TAP ME only kept the facilities at the Rio de Janeiro/Galeão International Airport active, the maintenance park in Porto Alegre had already been deactivated in 2018. TAP clarifies that the discontinuation with its aircraft maintenance company does not change anything with its Brazilian air operation.

The statement did not inform what measures will be taken in relation to TAP ME employees and its facilities.

The deactivation of the maintenance line in Brazil was among the measures taken by TAP in its restructuring plan, which was approved by the European Commission. The company will continue with the maintenance contracts signed for the year without any changes.

TAP ME will not accept any new order or demand for new services at the facilities in Brazil, the company will cease its activities after all services already contracted are performed.

The Portuguese flag airline had several financial problems due to the maintenance parks that were acquired in the Varig crisis around 2006 and 2007.

