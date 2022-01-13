Telejornal SBT Notícias drops to 4th in the ibope and is behind Band

The saga of the new SBT news program, the evening “SBT Notícias”, continues to be sad.

After dropping the ibope in the first two days (compared to the previous week), today the program dropped to 4th place in the ibope in Greater São Paulo, according to previous data from Kantar Media obtained by the column.

With an average of 2.0 points (each point = 75,000 households in the region), the newscast presented by Darlisson Dutra left SBT behind Band between 12:00 and 14:15.

Although it is a recent product, the initial result is terrible.

Let’s get to the numbers…

On the opening day, SBT’s Ibope dropped 25% compared to the previous Monday. On the second day it dropped 32%. Today it has dropped by about 60% — that is, it has lost 3 out of 5 viewers in SP, the main market for Brazilian advertising.

On Wednesday of last week, the result was Globo: 10.8 points; Record, 7.1 points; SBT, 4.8 points; and Band 2.8 points.

Today was Globo 9.7 points (1.1 point less than last Wednesday); Record 7.5 points (up 0.4 point), Band 2.2 points (down 0.6 point); and SBT got 2.0 points (4.8 last Wednesday).

Remembering that this is the ibope measured in real time.

The consolidated will only be distributed by Kantar to its customers tomorrow. However, today, due to better technology, the variation between the previous and closed Ibope is minimal.

The newspaper’s debut changed all the morning and afternoon programming of SBT, including changing the schedule of “Vem Pra Cá”, by Patricia, daughter of Silvio Santos. This program was taken in the mornings and placed at 4:30 pm.

