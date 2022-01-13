Ten years after the Costa Concordia cruise ship sank, where are the vessel and Captain Schettino? | World

An overturned ship, an irresponsible captain and an accident that caused more than 30 deaths at sea in Italy complete 10 years this Thursday (13). the cruise Concordia Coast fell on the coast of Isola del Giglio , in Tuscany, after an unsuccessful maneuver by Captain Francesco Schettino .

On January 13, 2012, the Costa Concordia collided with a cluster of rocks and sank. The vessel had its hull pierced by stones.

The error caused a cut in the electrical current, which also affected the generator inside the boat.

Of the 4,229 people on the cruise, 32 died and 64 were injured.

During the trial of the now ex-captain, some crew members said he had made the maneuver to get the attention of a Moldovan dancer with whom he was having an extramarital affair.

Photo of the Costa Concordia at the time of the sinking, in 2012 — Photo: Paul Hanna/Reuters

Schettino was one of the first to abandon ship. According to him, the shock ejected him and, as his replacement was working, he decided that it would not be good to go back, as the sinking measures would be conducted by the “reserve commander”.

The police, in their investigations, found a phone call from the former captain with the Coast Guard. On the call, Gregorio de Falco (a representative of the Guard) ordered Schettino to return and help rescue the more than 4,200 people trapped on the vessel (an order that was not obeyed). During the dialogue, he reproduced a phrase that immediately gained worldwide fame: “Go aboard, cazzo”.

“Listen, Schettino, maybe you saved yourself from the sea, but I’m going to make you look bad. I’ll make you pay for this. Go aboard!” De Falco shouted at Schettino. The Italian word De Falco used, “cazzo,” is slang for the male sexual organ, but it’s commonly used in Italy to emphasize something.

The episode generated a lot of repercussion at the time and resulted in a virtual movement with the phrase said by Gregorio. The expression was even printed on t-shirts and sold on the internet.

What happened to the commander?

Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino during his trial in Grosseto, Italy, December 2014 — Photo: AFP Photo/Giuseppe Cacace

Shortly after the tragedy, Francesco Schettino was removed from his duties at the company and was detained under house arrest until July of the same year (2012).

After that period, the former commander assumed a defensive position in relation to what happened. In his first interview after the accident, he apologized to the Italian people and acknowledged his guilt.

Schettino was prosecuted and, during his trial, he said he should have been warned by the people on the bridge:

“I thought we were far from shore, but in reality the ship was off course in four minutes due to weather conditions. If I hadn’t seen that blessed foam, nothing would have been said. I was deceived by the silence of the officers on the bridge,” said the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise.

As the investigation progressed, the Italian was tried and sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder, shipwreck and for having abandoned the ship. Today, he is serving his sentence at the Rebibbia detention center in Rome.

What happened to Costa Concordia?

Workers prepare to remove a giant rock from the hull of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in Italy in November 2016 — Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

After being sunk by Schettino, the ship had more than half of its hull submerged off the coast of Isola del Giglio, in Tuscany.

More than two and a half years after the accident, the ship was rescued and pulled out of the water.

In September 2013, the Italian civil defense announced that they had found a way to get him out of the rocks — but the operation did not begin until September 2014.

The Costa Concordia ship is towed from the island of Giglio in 2012, more than 2 years after a shipwreck that killed 32 people off the coast of Italy — Photo: Gregorio Borgia/AP

Cables were laid on top of the ship so that it would not slip during the rescue. Then a false bottom was designed to fill the empty space between the vessel and the seabed in the region. In addition, some metal tanks were installed to function as buoys.

After being removed from the rocks and loaded by this equipment, the Costa Concordia was towed to the port of Genoa and subsequently dismantled.

The Costa Concordia cruise ship during an operation carried out to lift it in 2014 — Photo: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

Costa Concordia had started operations in 2006 and it was the most luxurious model of the Costa Cruises company.

The vessel was 290 meters long and weighed 112,000 tons. In addition, it had capacity for 3,780 passengers and 1,100 crew members.

The vessel contained several floors and had many attractions. Among them, four swimming pools, a 2,000 m² sports center, a 3-story theater and various other luxuries stood out..