The disappearance of the deadliest gamma variant – and other highlights – 01/13/2022

Emerged in November 2020 and responsible for most infections and 280 thousand deaths in the second wave of covid, the gamma variant has not been detected in Brazil since the beginning of December. It lost space to the delta and then to the omicron.

For Bolsonaro, it is herd immunity, not vaccination, that is “saving” Brazil of the pandemic. For Augusto de Arruda Botelho, Bolsonaro lives in a live and tries to keep his “brainless base” active.

In the Campeonato Paulista, the public will be limited to 70% of the stadium’s total capacity, for state government determination, which also recommends that city halls reduce by 30% the crowding of events capable of provoking crowds, such as music concerts.

The vaccine has not arrived yet, but it is already possible to do the pre registration of children aged 5 to 11 years in São Paulo.

Doctors from the municipal network of São Paulo discuss tonight whether to do strike. want to hire more teams for service and payment of overtime.

no stock of covid tests, the Raia Drogasil pharmacy chain suspended the online scheduling of exams.

Rain in Minas

The tragedy increased, with more five deaths and 10 thousand people displaced in 24 hours. Passed to 341 (out of a total of 853) the number of municipalities in emergency situation.

extreme heat

In Rio Grande do Sul, thermometers are expected to reach 40°C this week, even in some of the coldest cities, such as Bento Gonçalves. In Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina the temperature gets close to 50°C.

Tragedy on Capitol Hill

Four criminal experts (three from the Civil Police and one from the Federal Police) will be in charge of investigating the causes of the accident in Capitol.

Due to the risk of accidents with rocks, the Ibitipoca State Park (MG) suspended visits to its ten caves. The ban was announced three days after the stone wall collapsed in Capitol Hill, but the government has not said whether the things are related.

electoral race

Lula has 45% of voting intentions in the first round in a Genial/Quaest poll. It’s on the limit to take the presidency straight. If there was a second round, would win everyone the competitors:

Lula 54% X Bolsonaro 30%

Squid 50% X 30% Moro

Lula 52% X 21% Ciro Gomes

Squid 55% X 15% Doria

Leonardo Sakamoto highlights from the survey that Bolsonaro is the most inherits votes from Moro if he gives up.

In 2018 Bolsonaro fled from almost all debates. In 2022, want (he says) participate in all. If you do that, you will be (more) ashamed, says Olga Curado.

Democracy in danger

Judiciary, Congress and other Brazilian institutions need to be alert to prevent Bolsonaro articulates attacks on democracy in the mold of capitol invasion. Who says it is the director of Human Rights Watch in Brazil, Maria Laura Canineu. The NGO’s report extensively addresses the deterioration of democratic institutions and the human rights violations in Brazil.

playpen

Bolsonaro seems isolated in relation to what he says he is to blame for the burst inflation in 2021: the isolation Social. The president tries to get the body out, says José Paulo Kupfer.

“Who do these two think they are?” The question was asked by Bolsonaro, referring to two “Lula’s defenders“, two that cancel “our democratic freedoms, freedom of expression”: the ministers of the STF Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes.

The phrase

If I could, I would be free from Petrobras

Bolsonaro, commenting on the readjustment in fuel prices.

Petrobras is getting rid of Petrobras. sold BRL 244 billion in assets in 7 years, in operations that critics see as a privatization in disguise.

your pocket

Proof of life is mandatory again for those who receive INSS benefit; see calendar and how to do.

through space

Student Verena Paccola, 22, went to Brasília to receive the awards for her discoveries Image: Personal Archive

Medical student Verena Paccola decided to participate in a space monitoring program. It discovered 25 asteroids – one of which is at risk of colliding with Earth – and won an award for doing so.

around the world

Russia has spoken with NATO, but tensions over Ukraine did not decrease. According to the western military alliance, there is “a real risk of armed conflict in Europe“. That means war. There is a new chance of progress in the negotiations today, in a meeting with the participation of Ukraine as well.

world of the ball

THE cup started to tense up. It’s already in the kills. See yesterday’s results.

The Portuguese coach of plan A didn’t work, the one of plan B didn’t work either, and Atlético-MG appealed to an Argentine: Antonio Mohamed, the Turk.

Cruzeiro promised free tickets to members for the team’s first two games in Minas Gerais Championship.

To think

What we can’t do is passively accept the reality that Brazilian clubs form superstars who are sold early to spend years admiring the guy who blows it out there and, when he turns 34, buy it back as if we were making a big deal.

Milly Lacombe, commenting on the interest aroused by endrick.

Real Madrid qualified for the final of the Supercup beating Barcelona 3-2, with a goal from Vini Jr. Júlio Gomes sees Real still “running” Barcelona, ​​despite the balance in the derby.

from turn to Inter Milan beat Juventus 2-1 and got the Italian Super Cup.

With a 1-0 victory over Tottenham, Chelsea advanced to the League Cup final.

small screen

Official image of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Image: Official image of “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Macbeth’s Tragedy debuts tomorrow on Apple TV+, with denzel washington in the lead role, alongside Frances McDormand like Lady Macbeth. Directed by Joel Coen. See the trailer.

Natália Lage will live lesbian love in a soap opera and warns: “It will mess with conservative pride”.

BBB 22

Globo has not yet said who will be at the house, but has already said that three participants will enter later, because they have covid.

“Luxury Prison”? What happens at the hotel before the BBB and Globo does not show.

Live well

For a lot of people, a big problem when they were small. It’s the penis, which can actually be completely normal, but be seen by men as smaller than it should be. Then the problem is mental, not physical. Want to know more about size and other things associated with it, like erection and pleasure?

Sometimes people react without thinking, or feel something like a warning. IT’S instinct? Intuition?