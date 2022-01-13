The Hitman Trilogy Announced for Xbox Game Pass

Out of nowhere, we have another bombshell for Xbox Game Pass. Apparently, 2022 Microsoft is betting even more on the service as several interesting releases are being confirmed each week. This time, we have the mythical Hitman trilogy.

Hitman Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination, including the highly acclaimed last game in the series, the hitman 3. You will be able to play all this already in the next day January 20, alongside Rainbow Six Extraction.

As you might expect, this combines Hitman 1 , Hitman 2 and Hitman 3 in one package:

HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass. Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC pic.twitter.com/0o4gvAj7WK — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

Hitman Trilogy will be available for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass next Thursday, so you can play it on the platform of your choice. It’s also coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store on the same day.

Here’s what IO Interactive had to say about today’s announcement:

“Now that the trilogy is complete, we are excited to reveal HITMAN Trilogy as a way for new players to get started in World of Assassination. This collection brings together HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3 in one package, making it easier than ever to take your first steps towards becoming Agent 47. The HITMAN trilogy will be available with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate on January 20, giving you everything you need to jump right into World of Assassination. We are excited to welcome a wave of new players to enjoy the complete trilogy through new platforms and services.”

Excited to check out the Hitman Trilogy with Xbox Game Pass next week? Let us know in the comments.