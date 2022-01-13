The list of cell phones compatible with 5G internet in Brazil is out

By the end of the first half of this year, the 5G mobile network should start operating in capital cities across Brazil. The wait is quite waiting and is a milestone in technological evolution. But, do you know if your cell phone is compatible with this mobile network?

For those who are still on the outside, the 5G mobile network has great advantages such as the huge transmission rate, as well as the fact that it is a more reliable network and high network capacity. That is, it is more speed and security for users.

5G in Brazil

The National Telecommunications Agency has made a list of several models of cell phones that will be compatible with the new 5G mobile network. In Brazil, 5G should arrive in the first six months of 2022. At least this has been the forecast for the country’s capitals.

So first of all you need to check if your device is compatible. To do this, check your cell phone manual, if there is an approval seal on it. Another way is through consultation with the operator.

This entire approval process is one of the steps to ensure that the 5G mobile network can be used without risk for users. That is, in cases of overheating or even explosion of appliances. That’s why Anatel’s relationship is so important.

See below the list of compatible devices according to cell phone brands:

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy M52;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S21+;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Fold 3.

apple

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Mini, Pro, Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Mini, Pro, Pro Max.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 11;

well F3;

Poco M3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Asus

ROG Phone 3;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

Zenfone 7;

Zenfone 8;

Zenfone 8 Flip.

Motorola

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G100;

Moto G200;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Nokia

Nokia G50;

really;

Realme 7 5G;

Realme 8 5G;

Realme GT Master Edition.

TCL