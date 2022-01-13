‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia’s sensual dance moves Gabriel’s heart and fans go wild | The More Life, the Better!

Murilo catches Flavia dancing for Gabriel

Flávia rocked pole dancing so much that even Caio Manhente, the actor who plays Gabriel in the plot, decided to post a Photograph from Valentina Herszage behind the scenes:

On the social networks, the public has been divided about Gabriel and Flavia’s romance. Guilherme (Mateus Solano) caught the couple kissing, generating a real crisis of jealousy. 😑

Thinking about the moments lived until now, which prove how much Gabriel is hopelessly in love with the dancer, The gshow recalls 5 remarkable moments of the couple:

And it was love at first sight, huh? What looks! 🥰

Flavia and Gabriel meet

Gabriel upset with goodbye

With the end of the rain, Flávia decided to leave Carmem’s (Julia Lemmertz) son’s bar. And he was sad… and we felt sorry for him. 😢

Flavia leaves and Gabriel gets upset

The two meet at Terrare Cosmetics

And, once again, the looks spoke loudly 😍

Gabriel meets Flavia at Cosméticos Terrare

Flávia called the cocktail maker for a karaoke, and it made us all anxious! 🍸

Flavia calls Gabriel to meet her at karaoke

It may even be that Flávia seems to have used the kiss to provoke Guilherme, but we love her kiss on Gabriel 💋

Gabriel arrives at the karaoke and Flávia kisses him in front of Guilherme

And Gabriel wasn’t the only one who’s jaw dropped with Flávia, the audience also loved seeing the dancer return to pole dancing.