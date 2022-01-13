‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will humiliate Neném’s daughter | come around

Guilherme suspects that Neném is Rose’s lover, and even put a detective behind his wife to prove this betrayal.
▶️ Find out how Guilherme discovered Rose and Baby’s romance
Guilherme sees the picture of Baby and Rose together
To make matters worse, Guilherme’s son, Tigrão (Matheus Abreu), soon took up a relationship with Tina, Neném’s daughter.
▶️ Remember Tina and Tigger’s romance:
Tigger and Tina kiss
Confusion at the Monteiro mansion 💣💥
💥 Not knowing about her father’s suspicions about Baby, Tigrão will take Tina to the Monteiro mansion. AND Neném’s daughter will be greeted with insults from her father-in-law. Poor thing! 😰
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will insult Tina’s father (Agnes Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Is this girl going to sleep here at home?”, asked Guilherme, annoyed.
▶️ Understand Guilherme’s involvement with Tina:
Guilherme is bothered by Tigrão being with Tina
“Is there a problem, father?”, will answer the doctor’s son.
Tina (Agnes Brichta) will be surprised by Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) rudeness – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“It’s a problem, yes, Antonio. You don’t even know this girl well! The only thing that everyone knows about her, is that her father is a drunk and exhausted football player!”, shouts Tigrão’s father.
Jeez! What will Tina’s reaction be? 😯
👉 Keep an eye on the week Summary to know everything that will happen in the novel!
13 Jan
Thursday
Celina doesn’t let Guilherme show Rose’s photo to Baby. Gabriel and Flávia kiss and Murilo is devastated. Ingrid sees Murilo feeling sick and kisses him. Guilherme has a jealousy crisis because of Neném. Joana asks Rose to leave the hospital. Paula tells Neném about the daughter she lost. Leco and Neco intimidate Murilo and Ingrid, who are saved by Neném and Paula. Guilherme treats Tina and Tigrão defends his girlfriend. Nedda comments that Roni is getting married and Jandira reacts badly to the news. Ingrid makes peace with Flavia. Guilherme talks about Baby with Rose.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
🎧 ‘Donos da Razão’ podcast risks guesses for the ‘BBB22’ cabin‘; Listen!
🎧 On the podcast ‘Novela das 9’, Cauã Reymond opens the game: end of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, 20 years of career and plans for a new child. Listen up!