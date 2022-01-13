‘The More Life, the Better!’: Jandira and Neném hide a secret about Roni; understand! | come around

Jandira and Roni’s past
Roni (Felipe Abib) has had a bad time with Jandira (Michele Machado) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
In the past, Roni had an unhealthy passion for Jandira, his brother’s then-girlfriend. ButNeném’s youngest advances left Jandira super scared. Remember:
Jandira despairs when she learns that Roni is going to live with her family
Traumatized by Roni’s threats, the player’s ex-girlfriend will be nervous to hear from Nedda (Elizabeth SavalThe) that the ex-brother-in-law is married with Cora (Valentina Bandeira) and that she has plans for the future.
▶️ Remember Roni and Cora’s romance:
Roni asks Cora to marry him
“I spent today at the prison. Roni was very happy. It looks like he’s serious. He said he wants to be a father”, says Nedda.
“What’s it like? Roni wants to be a father? She can’t!”, Jandira will answer, very nervous.
Jandira (Michele Machado) will be afraid to meet her ex-brother-in-law in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Disturbed by the news, Jandira will vent to Neném, who will try to reassure her ex.
“He’s going to come back home. And he’s going to make our lives hell. I’m scared to death, Baby. Roni is smart! He could end up finding out everything!”, Jandira will say.
Baby (Vladimir Brichta) hides secret about Roni (Felipe Abib) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Roni won’t find out anything. She can’t…”, says Neném.
Want to find out what secret this is? 👀 Don’t miss the emotions of the next chapters of “The More Life, the Better!”
13 Jan
Thursday
Celina doesn’t let Guilherme show Rose’s photo to Baby. Gabriel and Flávia kiss and Murilo is devastated. Ingrid sees Murilo feeling sick and kisses him. Guilherme has a jealousy crisis because of Neném. Joana asks Rose to leave the hospital. Paula tells Neném about the daughter she lost. Leco and Neco intimidate Murilo and Ingrid, who are saved by Neném and Paula. Guilherme treats Tina and Tigrão defends his girlfriend. Nedda comments that Roni is getting married and Jandira reacts badly to the news. Ingrid makes peace with Flavia. Guilherme talks about Baby with Rose.
