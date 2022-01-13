The most downloaded games of 2021 in Brazil

2021 has come to an end for some time now, and with that, we can talk about the most downloaded games on PlayStation consoles in the past year, both for PS5 and PS4. If Xbox sends us a list of its own, we will also do a separate story with the Xbox Series and Xbox One titles.
In the case of PlayStation, we have a not-so-surprising surprise first, if you know what I mean: FIFA 22 wasn’t the most downloaded game of the year. The top of the list actually went to the football game’s big brother, FIFA 21.
In second place, yes, appears FIFA 22, the latest version of the football series produced by Electronic Arts. Rounding out the podium in third place is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Below the three mentioned titles are Mortal Kombat 11 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Most downloaded games on PS5
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Resident Evil Village
- far cry 6
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- It Takes Two
- F1 2021
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- WatchDogs: Legion
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Demon’s Souls
- marvel’s avengers
- Metro Exodus
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- battlefield 2042
Most downloaded games on PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 21
- Minecraft
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- Mortal Kombat 11
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- Mortal Kombat X
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- The Last of Us Part II
- JUMP FORCE
- FAR CRY 5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Games for PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Creed Rise to Glory
- job simulator
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- SUPERHOT VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Batman: Arkham VR
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
free games
- Fortnite
- eFootball 2022
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Genshin Impact
- eFootball PES 2021 LITE
- Brawlhalla
- Rogue Company
- destiny 2
- Apex Legends