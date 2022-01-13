The most downloaded games of 2021 in Brazil

2021 has come to an end for some time now, and with that, we can talk about the most downloaded games on PlayStation consoles in the past year, both for PS5 and PS4. If Xbox sends us a list of its own, we will also do a separate story with the Xbox Series and Xbox One titles.

In the case of PlayStation, we have a not-so-surprising surprise first, if you know what I mean: FIFA 22 wasn’t the most downloaded game of the year. The top of the list actually went to the football game’s big brother, FIFA 21.

In second place, yes, appears FIFA 22, the latest version of the football series produced by Electronic Arts. Rounding out the podium in third place is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Below the three mentioned titles are Mortal Kombat 11 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Most downloaded games on PS5

FIFA 21 FIFA 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Resident Evil Village far cry 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Kena: Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two F1 2021 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE WatchDogs: Legion Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Demon’s Souls marvel’s avengers Metro Exodus Diablo II: Resurrected battlefield 2042

Most downloaded games on PS4

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 FIFA 21 Minecraft eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Mortal Kombat 11 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Need for Speed ​​Heat Mortal Kombat X Batman: Arkham Knight Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Last of Us Part II JUMP FORCE FAR CRY 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Games for PS VR

Beat Saber Creed Rise to Glory job simulator Until Dawn: Rush of Blood SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR DOOM 3: VR Edition Marvel’s Iron Man VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

free games