The most downloaded games of 2021 in Brazil

2021 has come to an end for some time now, and with that, we can talk about the most downloaded games on PlayStation consoles in the past year, both for PS5 and PS4. If Xbox sends us a list of its own, we will also do a separate story with the Xbox Series and Xbox One titles.

Mbappé running in FIFA 22.

In the case of PlayStation, we have a not-so-surprising surprise first, if you know what I mean: FIFA 22 wasn’t the most downloaded game of the year. The top of the list actually went to the football game’s big brother, FIFA 21.

In second place, yes, appears FIFA 22, the latest version of the football series produced by Electronic Arts. Rounding out the podium in third place is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Below the three mentioned titles are Mortal Kombat 11 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Most downloaded games on PS5

  1. FIFA 21
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Mortal Kombat 11
  5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Resident Evil Village
  7. far cry 6
  8. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  10. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  11. It Takes Two
  12. F1 2021
  13. TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  14. WatchDogs: Legion
  15. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
  16. Demon’s Souls
  17. marvel’s avengers
  18. Metro Exodus
  19. Diablo II: Resurrected
  20. battlefield 2042

Most downloaded games on PS4

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. FIFA 22
  3. FIFA 21
  4. Minecraft
  5. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  6. God of War
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
  9. Mortal Kombat 11
  10. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  11. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  12. Need for Speed ​​Heat
  13. Mortal Kombat X
  14. Batman: Arkham Knight
  15. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  16. The Last of Us Part II
  17. JUMP FORCE
  18. FAR CRY 5
  19. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  20. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Games for PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Creed Rise to Glory
  3. job simulator
  4. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  5. SUPERHOT VR
  6. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  7. Batman: Arkham VR
  8. DOOM 3: VR Edition
  9. Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  10. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

free games

  1. Fortnite
  2. eFootball 2022
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Rocket League
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. eFootball PES 2021 LITE
  7. Brawlhalla
  8. Rogue Company
  9. destiny 2
  10. Apex Legends

