The new (and excellent) ‘Panic’ sends the message: the fan needs to end – 01/13/2022

“Scream”, the fifth episode of the series released a quarter of a century ago, is exactly what it sounds like. The new film is both a sequel and a reboot, a fresh start that uses a brand new cast, most emerging from here to anonymity, supported by the veterans who guarantee the connection with the “legacy”.

It’s good for attracting new fans, it’s ok not to displease the older ones, it’s less of a movie and more of a metalanguage experience that almost loses its grip on the line that separates fiction – the previous films themselves – and reality, which is the very existence of “Panic” as a series. Above all, it is a film that knows exactly what it is all about. And maybe that’s why it’s such a tasty product.

The first “Scream”, from 1996, is the creation of screenwriter Kevin Williamson, the fruit of a decade defined by self-referential pop art, heavily influenced by Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” and its sharp dialogues that didn’t seem uttered by human beings. It was director Wes Craven, however, who straightened out the points and understood that horror, in order to remain relevant, had to be taken less seriously.

He then conducted an immense experiment in metalanguage, in which characters, pursued by a mysterious serial killer, cited popular horror films as “rules” for surviving the massacre they themselves were targets. It worked, and “Panic” became the pillar for a new generation of genre products that sought, in vain, to repeat the same formula.

For every nonsense like “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Urban Legend” and “Final Destination”, Wes Craven gathered the troupe for a new “Scream”, always mixing violent deaths and diverse murders, always wearing the mask of the Ghostface, always with a slight wink to the audience, saying “we get the joke”.

The second, from 1997, managed to surpass the first in terms of references and surprises. The third, in 2000, seemed more tired of surfing the sea full of copycats. The fourth film, from 2011, recovered the spirit of the original by looking back at the fever for sequels and remakes that plagued genre cinema at the beginning of the century. It was also Craven’s last film before his death in 2015.

The new “Scream”, following the series’ metalanguage primer, arrives with an eye towards the “legacy sequels”. These are films that intend to restart an intellectual property, but recover elements of the original to guarantee its legitimacy. It’s “Blade Runner 2049” and “Ghostbusters – Beyond”, are the new “Halloween” and “Candyman Mystery”. When the parts are mixed without any bumps, the thing works.

This time, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (from the clever “Bloody Wedding”), literally use the legacy woven by Wes Craven to build their film. The protagonist is Samantha Carpenter (seriously), played by Melissa Barrera, from the friendly “In a Neighborhood of New York”.

Owner of a secret that connects her to the original film’s murders, she returns to Woodsboro when her sister, Tara (Jenny Ortega) is attacked by Ghostface in a sequence that encores the opening of the 1996 film, with the killer on the phone asking ” Do you like horror movies?”.

The structure is a xerox, with a group of friends gathered to understand the new threat and, aware of the city’s bloody history, seek the new rules to be one step ahead of the killer. It’s a generation that didn’t grow up with “Scream” – or “Stab”, the film within a film that adapted the original massacre into a cinematic horror series that, with each new copy, deviated more from the original concept. The gang is more interested in the “sophisticated horror” of “The Babadook”, “Burnt of Evil” and “Hereditary”. No serial killers. No rules.

When Samantha returns with her boyfriend, Richie (Jack Quaid, from “The Boys”), Ghostface slowly reveals his plans, which ends up involving the original trio, police officer Dewey Riley, reporter Gale Weathers and, of course, Sidney Prescott, the last big final girl from the movies.

The joke about the place that horror occupies today in the industry is accompanied by a trio of actors who are seasoned and enter the game without concessions. Even with the young crowd holding the heavy part of the narrative, it is the presence of David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell that elevates the quality of the endeavor. They do lend legitimacy to the film, and “Scream” is a few inches above the average of its peers.

The problem, of course, is that these pairs kind of don’t exist anymore. After the generation of slashers teenagers brought on by the original “Scream”, the terror transmuted into a celebration of the more than explicit violence fueled by “Saw”, before turning its cannons towards the supernatural with “The Conjuring”. In the meantime, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster and Mike Flanagan have emerged as the most interesting voices of the genre in the new century.

All of this works in favor of the new “Scream”, which cleverly blurs the line between reality and fiction by foregrounding the discontent of this generation of insufferable fans who suddenly found themselves orphaned by a murderous icon, like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees. It’s a crowd that sees sophisticated art when Ghostface’s big hit was banal: the killer could literally be anyone.

Of course, sustaining two hours of film on this single premise is a tricky task, and “Scream” sometimes slips into easy clichés to keep the narrative flow fast-paced (the elevator that closes its doors leaving a survivor out is a bit much).

But the cast is solid, the deaths remain brutal (a knife through a neck in slow motion proves particularly harrowing), and the third act mixes laughs with quick scares in a fun, if unsurprising, twist.

The balance in the end is positive, as “Scream” is exciting and scary like a roller coaster in the amusement park. Honestly, the series was never exactly horror, fitting more into the category smart thriller (I invented it now, let me).

It is the lack of commitment that the genre needs even so that its exemplars are more, let’s say, elegant, can be better appreciated. The most toxic fans, rightly snubbed in this new “Scream”, need to learn that they can’t turn everything into a fancy restaurant meal. Sometimes, it’s good to remember that beer and barbecue on the slab also kill hunger.