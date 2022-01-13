The number of flu deaths in ES rises to 14 and positive tests soar

Symptoms of covid-19 and influenza can be similar. Credit: Pixabay

The number of deaths from influenza in Espírito Santo in the last four weeks of 2021 rose to 14. The last publication by the State Health Department accounted for eight deaths. The numbers, however, were updated this Wednesday (12) in a new Influenza bulletin. Of the 14 deaths, 11 of them were elderly people, over 60 years old. Most were residents of the Greater Vitória Metropolitan Region. The data are from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Gripe).

There is still no record of any death in 2022, but the secretariat reported that there are problems in the notification systems of the Ministry of Health.

Profile of those killed by the Influenza: Over 90 years of age: 2

From 80 to 89 years old: 3

From 70 to 79 years: 5

From 60 to 70 years: 1

Under 59 years old: 3

Place of residence: Chest: 5

win: 2

Saw: 2

Itapemirim Waterfall: 1

Tall pod: 1

President Kennedy: 1

Linhares: 1

New Venice: 1

Sesa also reported that 17,859 samples of suspected cases of flu syndrome were analyzed in 2021. Among them, 840 confirmed the presence of Influenza A – a positivity of 4.7% of the samples.

Also according to the bulletin, the state had 96 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) due to Influenza, in addition to 14 deaths.

BLACK OUT HARMFUL FOLLOW-UP OF DISEASES

Sesa stressed that it awaits the full restoration of the notification system of the Ministry of Health to have the complete balance on Influenza in the State, as the data are subject to change or update.

The data blackout started on December 10th. That is, more than a month ago, when the Ministry of Health was the target of a cyber attack. Some systems have been working since then, but there is no full recovery.

The number of people vaccinated against influenza in Espírito Santo, for example, was last updated on December 9 of last year, when the state had not yet experienced an epidemic of the disease.

MORE CAPIXABAS WITH THE FLU

The bulletin released this Wednesday (12) by the Health Department shows that more people are being infected by Influenza A in Espírito Santo. Comparing the positivity rate for the entire year of 2021 and the first week of 2022, the data has grown more than tenfold.

Only 4.7% of samples from last year were confirmed for Influenza A. While 55.23% of what was collected in the first week of 2022 indicates the presence of the virus.

Of the 17,859 samples of suspected cases of flu syndrome analyzed throughout 2021, 840 were confirmed for Influenza A, which represents a positivity of 4.7% of the samples.

of the samples. Of the 1,405 samples of suspected cases of flu syndrome analyzed in the first week of this year, 776 were confirmed for Influenza A, with positivity of 55.23% of the samples.

