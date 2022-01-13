The “Turco”‘s curriculum: see the material sent by Antonio Mohamed’s staff to Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Antonio Mohamed is the new coach Atlético-MG. The sides reached an agreement this Wednesday, the 12th, but the talks started just last week, more specifically on the 6th of January.

One of the first acts in the negotiation was the sending of an e-mail by the staff from the Argentine coach, with material about the “Turco’s” career. The message was addressed to football director Rodrigo Caetano and was a starting point for the successful negotiation.

THE ge had access to the material that was attached in that first contact. A sort of coach’s CV/portfolio, with information about Antonio Mohamed and his work as a coach. See, at the end of the article, the complete material.

In the first part of the material, Antonio Mohamed’s portfolio highlights the titles of the coach and personal achievements, such as the election of the best coach of the Mexican League in 2015 and 2016. Following, the sixth slide is intended to list concepts of the coach’s work. Are they:

The player is above the system;

Have the ability to adapt to players;

The team’s commitment: to always be a protagonist;

Training based on the next game (specific tactic);

Give the player the necessary tools;

Train preset game moves;

Build the attack from behind, with triangulations and mobility in the attack;

Without the ball, be intense, with immediate pressure;

You can be champion with different tactical forms;

Show personality, concentration, determination and confidence.

The material used by staff of the coach has a summary of the game model used by him in each job, including the most used starting lineup. It is a way of illustrating the Argentine’s repertoire, as there are different tactical designs, such as the 5-3-2, 4-3-3, 4-4-2, among others.

Most of the curriculum contains numbers and details about club work. At Huracán, the passage had access to the Argentine first division in 2007 and the club’s points record in a regular season. In Santa Fé, another record of points and classification to Libertadores. At Independiente, the 2010 South American title, beating Goiás in the final.

In Tijuana, Apertura title and classifications to Libertadores and Concachampions. At América de México, another Mexican Apertura title and another classification to Concachampions. In Monterrey, Apertura title of the Copa de México and highlight for the “best percentage use” of the table.

According to the material, in the first visit to the Mexican club there were 166 games, with 88 victories, 37 draws and 41 defeats. “Protagonist at all times” is a phrase that is repeated in the portfolio.

The passage through Europe (Celta de Vigo) also has its place in the curriculum. The highlight is the position that Mohamed’s team came to occupy: “It reached third place in the Spanish League”.

Finally, we highlight the most recent work, again in Monterrey, with the Apertura 2019 title, the Copa Mexicana title in the same year, in addition to the third place in the 2019 Club World Cup. draws and 10 losses.

