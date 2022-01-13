The Turk who left the games and is close to Formula 1

Racing games bring with them a legion of admirers, people who most of the time just want to feel the sensation of speed or have the illusion of becoming a famous racer. However, there are those who take these titles more seriously, making virtual racing their profession and one of them has just fulfilled the dream of approaching Formula 1.





Born 23 years ago in the city of Istanbul, Cem Bölükbaşı began to show a passion for speed at the age of five. At the time, his father took him to a motocross track and soon he would participate in championships, with him winning the Turkish title the following year. Competition has always been part of that boy’s life, with karting having occupied him for several years, but the big leap in his career would only happen in 2017.

It was in that year that the G2 Esports FA Racing team invited Bölükbaşı to be part of their driver board, where he would participate in multi-game tournaments. In the following season, the boy would compete in four of the 10 races of the Formula 1 eSports Series, finishing the competition in 12th place, with 32 points. In 2019 he would even race in more races, nine out of 12, but the performance would be worse, with the four points obtained guaranteeing him only the 21st place overall.

However, the performance was enough to catch the attention of “real world” teams and in May of that same year Bölükbaşı was announced as a driver for Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport. The Turkish team’s bet would allow the young man to compete in the European GT4 championship and at the end of the competition he would get a 17th place. Already in 2020, better adapted to the real tracks, he would get three pole positions and win three races, finishing with the runner-up.





Then it was the turn of Formula 3, Euroformula and the European Le Mans Series in the LMP3 class, until in October 2021 he could carry out a test in Formula 2, at the Brno circuit. Serving as a great gateway to Formula 1, Bölükbaşı had already come further than most kids who dream of taking part in motorsport’s premier class, but confirmation that he could compete for the entire season was lacking.

Well, that just happened when Charouz Racing System announced Cem Bölükbaşı as one of their drivers. When speaking to the official Formula 1 website, he did not hide his understandable excitement:

“I didn’t really have time to process everything. I think the perception is growing by the hour. This is a big dream that is actually coming true, so it’s really hard to put it into words, but it’s very exciting and I’m very happy. If I had never been in F1 eSports, I might never have had the chance to be in a real car — I might not be where I am now. I think it’s really important to be the first gamer to achieve that, because it can give people hope. If they see that one person can do it, they will believe that they can do it too… If I could go from F1 eSports to FIA Formula 2, I think anyone can.”





Now Bölükbaşı’s mission will be more difficult than ever. Leaving Formula 2 and getting a seat in Formula 1 is something that few drivers manage to do, so it won’t be surprising if the Turk doesn’t get to compete with figures like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel. However, it may be that the experience ends up taking him to other very famous categories and even if he has reached his peak, we can already consider it quite a feat.

On the other hand, those responsible for Formula 1 must be loving this story. The category has made a great effort to get closer to eSports and having a driver who started in the games and is now so close to their cars is a form of promotion that will probably catch the attention of many young people.

As I have neither the age nor the perseverance to dream of something like this, what remains is to try to create the courage to take my steering wheel off the rest and have fun/stress while I compete in some tests in the Dirty Rally 2.0. But seriously, I don’t think I’ll ever cease to be amazed at how much racing games have evolved over the years, to the point where they serve as a sieve for finding new drivers.

Source: ESPN