Third dose of vaccine produces cells adapted to fight Omicron

Study reveals that B cells, responsible for making antibodies and storing information about the virus, become more capable of recognizing and attacking the new variant after a booster vaccine; This finding may rule out the need for a fourth dose

With the emergence of the Delta variant, several countries released the third dose of the vaccine for all adults – a policy that, after the appearance of Ômicron, became almost universal. The booster dose raises antibody levels in the body, restoring protection against infection and severe illness caused by the new variant. But, as with previous doses, this increase is temporary; a few months after vaccination, the amount of antibodies naturally drops. This creates a crucial question: will the third dose be enough to stop the pandemic, or will the vaccine have to be applied more often (perhaps even periodically, like the flu)?

A study made by scientists from Harvard University and MIT suggests that the third dose of the vaccine changes the immune response, inducing an important differentiation in B cells. These cells, which manufacture antibodies and store the “memory” of the virus, become better able to recognize and attack the Omicron variant (even if it does not being present in vaccines, which are still based on the “original” virus from Wuhan).

The researchers took blood samples from the volunteers at three times: before vaccination, shortly after the second dose, and after the booster dose. The volunteers received messenger RNA immunizers from either Pfizer or Moderna. Scientists also took blood from people who had been infected with Sars-CoV-2.

Then, all these samples were placed in contact with the spike protein (the “skewers”) of the Ômicron variant. As expected, pre-vaccination blood did not show significant levels of anti-Omicron B cells. After vaccination or infection with the coronavirus, the blood began to contain B cells capable of recognizing and attacking the virus. That was expected too.

Continues after advertising

What was surprising was what happened after the third dose of the vaccine. It did not increase the number of B cells capable of recognizing the Omicron variant. However, “the boost [dose de reforço] induces the differentiation of pre-existing B cells into effector and memory cells that connect to Ômicron”, reports the study. The level of “generic” B cells decreases – because they give rise to cells capable of recognizing and attacking the Omicron variant. See below:

Both effector B cells (which make antibodies) and memory B cells (which store information about the virus) become more adapted to Omicron. More than simply increasing levels of antibodies or defense cells, the third dose of the vaccine appears to cause a change. qualitative in the body’s immune response, including against the new variant.

This means that it is not a mere “reinforcement”, which necessarily needs to be redone from time to time; by improving the body’s defenses, it may establish a higher level of immunity – and, with that, remove the need for periodic reapplications of the vaccine.

Share this article via:

Whether or not a fourth dose is needed is still unknown. Some countries, such as Israel and Chile, have already started to apply it in certain demographic groups; others, such as France and Germany, are considering the measure. The US says it is premature to consider a fourth dose – and the UK decided not to apply it. Yesterday Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company is developing an adapted vaccine against the Ômicron variant, which should be ready in March.