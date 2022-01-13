‘This year is for fighting to win Libertadores’, says Felipe Melo in presentation | Felipe Melo

The barking started in Laranjeiras! After not being able to present himself on the date stipulated by the club due to being infected with the new coronavirus, the midfielder Felipe Melo, known as Pitbull, was finally able to appear in the field of Fluminense.

And not only appeared, but also gave his first press conference as an athlete of the club. At the age of 38, he was presented at CT Carlos Castilho, this Wednesday, the 12th, and, as usual, he was controversial and didn’t speak up to answer any question.

“I like to remember what gives me hope. As I am a guy who really likes watching football, I have some examples. Leicester, an unknown team, in the midst of great beasts, managed to win the Premier League. Fluminense, which is not unknown, is a “big” team in the South American scenario. Yes, it has to aim for titles, to raise our level. If before I was fighting to qualify for the Liberators, this year is for fighting to win the Liberators“, expressed the new steering wheel of the Fluminense.

“I come here for this, to join this group to fight for titles. Anything that doesn’t fight for titles will be a huge failure. I have my faith, respecting everyone’s faith, I serve a God of the impossible that empowers. three words I use are dreaming, prophesying and making it happen. To make it happen, all you need to do is go to the field and train hard. Let’s make it happen, why not? Honestly, I hope the Fluminense fight for titles this season, without a doubt”.

THE Fluminense already has a date set for the first challenge. Tricolor das Laranjeiras enters the field on the 27th, at 21h, to face Bangu, still without a defined place, for the first round of the Carioca Championship.