Three participants contract Covid, but remain in reality; understand · TV news

During the pre-confinement for entry into Big Brother Brasil 22, three participants, who did not have their identities revealed, received positive diagnosis for covid-19 . This Wednesday (12), Globo confirmed the result of the future brothers and informed that they will continue in the dispute for R$ 1.5 million, thanks to a new dynamic that is yet to be announced.

“As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. Everyone has their vaccinations up to date. –mandatory item for participation in the reality–, are doing well, remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team”, explained the broadcaster in a statement released to the press.

“And, even though they are eager to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave isolation. When they are released by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game” , added.

In the statement, the network noted that the cast of the next season will be revealed later this week, but the date has not been released. On Monday (10), Patricia Poeta had said that the list would be made available this Thursday (13). However, this Wednesday, the journalist recanted and said that the official date will be presented in the next few hours.

Globo also reported that the presence of the audience and the brothers’ relatives will remain suspended this season. “On the 17th, we will know more details in the premiere program”, he concluded.

Big Brother Brasil 22 will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt and premieres next Monday (17). The reality show will have news in the mood boards: Rafael Portugal left CAT BBB and was replaced by Dani Calabresa, and Paulo Vieira will have a space to make jokes on the program.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos: