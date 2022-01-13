three signs on the skin, nails and lips that may indicate Omicron

According to the CDC, apparent symptoms on the lips, skin and nails may indicate contamination by the variant of the coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images

Since the emergence of the Ômicron variant in November 2021, scientists have sought to understand the symptoms and lethality of the new strain. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises on apparent symptoms on the lips, skin and nails that may indicate contamination by the variant of the coronavirus.

According to the health agency, the three signs that point to Omicron infection are pale, grayish or bluish aspects in the areas. Skin tone can indicate low blood oxygen levels, so the CDC suggests seeking help immediately if you notice any color changes.

Symptoms may be accompanied by difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, malaise and mental confusion. In older and more vulnerable people, the risks of the appearance of signs are greater, however, younger and healthier patients can also, in rare cases, manifest symptoms and need medical help.

US health officials say it has been more difficult to identify the symptoms of Omicron than those of previous strains, as the signs are similar to seasonal illnesses such as the flu or the common cold.

Importance of the vaccine

While it’s important to be on the lookout for warning signs, a number of studies show that Ômicron is milder than other strains of the coronavirus. However, experts continue to reinforce the importance of the two doses of the vaccine and the reinforcement to control the pandemic.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in an interview with the NHS that the country is facing difficult weeks with the wave of Omicron infections, and says that “the best thing people can do is get the booster shot”. .

“We now know that Ômicron is less severe. Our most recent analyzes also show that the chance of hospitalization for the strain is almost 90% lower than Delta,” he said.